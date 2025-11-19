Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Scorpio Horoscope (20 November, 2025): Natives Welcome Career Breakthroughs And Business Growth

Scorpio Horoscope (20 November, 2025): Natives Welcome Career Breakthroughs And Business Growth

A favorable and uplifting phase emerges for Scorpio, filled with success, guidance, opportunities, and sweetness in relationships.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (November 20):

For Scorpio, the phase unfolds with significant positivity, especially in matters related to career and personal progress. Children in the family may receive an exciting piece of news regarding their professional future, filling the household with pride and optimism. Elder family members offer meaningful advice, and listening carefully to their guidance proves beneficial, shaping decisions that will support long-term growth and security. Young individuals stand a strong chance of securing a good job, with new opportunities opening up in their favor.

Businesspersons experience encouraging signs of advancement, as prospects for expansion and increased success become more visible. Those involved in politics are likely to receive appreciation for work accomplished in the past, allowing their reputation and credibility to shine more prominently. This recognition brings fresh confidence and renewed motivation.

Purchasing electronic items is considered favorable during this phase, offering satisfaction and value for money. In marital life, offering a sweet prasad to Goddess Durga is believed to enhance harmony and affection between partners, nurturing stability and emotional warmth in relationships. Overall, the period brings growth, clarity, and sweetness across multiple aspects of life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 19 Nov 2025 07:20 PM (IST)
