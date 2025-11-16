Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroScorpio Horoscope (17 November, 2025): The Day Of Haste, Stress, And Workplace Tension

Scorpio Horoscope (17 November, 2025): The Day Of Haste, Stress, And Workplace Tension

A cautious phase unfolds for Scorpio, emphasizing patience, health awareness, and mindful behavior in professional spaces.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (November 17):

Scorpio enters a period that calls for heightened attention and restraint. You may feel tempted to act quickly or make a rushed decision due to impatience, but doing so could disrupt something that is otherwise progressing well. Practicing calmness and thinking through matters carefully becomes essential, as a moment of haste has the potential to undo your efforts.

Workplace dynamics may feel slightly strained, with the possibility of disagreements or arguments emerging. It is advisable not to escalate any issue or react impulsively, as this may lead to unnecessary complications or misunderstandings with colleagues or seniors. Maintaining a composed and neutral stance helps you navigate the situation more effectively.

Your health requires focused care during this time. Even small signs of fatigue or discomfort should not be ignored, as overlooking them may affect your overall well-being. If you have been feeling lazy or postponing work, this tendency could lead to setbacks and missed opportunities. Staying disciplined and consistent in your tasks will help prevent losses and keep you on the right track.

This phase encourages Scorpio to slow down, plan carefully, maintain harmony at work, and prioritize physical and mental wellness to avoid avoidable difficulties.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 16 Nov 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Election 2025
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget