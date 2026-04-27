Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom.

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (April 28):

For those born under Sagittarius, a sense of optimism and enthusiasm may prevail, encouraging a bold and confident approach. Courageous decisions are likely to bring favourable outcomes, especially in professional matters where travel opportunities may arise. Support from a friend could prove beneficial, opening doors to unexpected advantages.

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There is potential to encounter exciting opportunities and experiences that may not have been previously imagined. While embracing these prospects, it remains important to stay grounded and maintain focus on long-term goals. Connections with relatives from the in-laws’ side may also bring certain benefits or assistance.

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From a financial perspective, the planetary indications suggest positive prospects. Gains could be achieved through investments or involvement in shares, provided decisions are made with careful consideration. A balanced mindset will help in making the most of these favourable conditions.

Overall, this period encourages initiative, openness to new experiences, and trust in one’s abilities, while also emphasising the importance of practical thinking and steady progress towards desired outcomes.