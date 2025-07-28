Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (29 July, 2025): New Beginnings, Financial Gains, And Respect

If you're planning to start a new venture or make a significant decision, this phase brings strong potential for success. The energies around you are supportive of fresh beginnings, making it an ideal time to act on ideas you’ve been contemplating. Whether it’s a business expansion, side project, or a professional upgrade, momentum is on your side.

Encounters with influential or well-known individuals from your past may also leave a positive mark, bringing not only joy but also renewed inspiration. Financially, a long-pending amount is likely to be recovered, giving you added stability and relief. This improved financial flow may even open the door to purchasing something valuable — possibly a new vehicle or household asset.

On the home front, your status and respect within the family will rise. Loved ones may look up to you for guidance, especially as you’re poised to make a major decision that positively impacts the entire household. Health remains stable, contributing to overall peace of mind. The blend of prosperity, emotional contentment, and healthy relationships makes this a time of abundant personal growth and clarity.