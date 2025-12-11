Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroSagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): Hidden Threats And Rising Family Conflicts Create A Tense Phase

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): Hidden Threats And Rising Family Conflicts Create A Tense Phase

Sagittarius steps into a challenging period marked by health concerns, financial setbacks, interpersonal tension and the need for heightened awareness.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sagittarius Horoscope: Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Your boundless optimism, love for exploration, and thirst for knowledge make you the eternal seeker of the zodiac. Sagittarius isn’t afraid to step away from the crowd and is a natural-born leader who goes after what he or she wants, regardless of what other people think. Your horoscope encourages you to expand your horizons, embrace life's adventures, and share your wisdom. 

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 12):

This phase may bring noticeable discomfort for Sagittarius as health-related issues start to affect your daily routine. Physical weakness, fatigue or sudden ailments may slow down your pace, making self-care and rest essential. Alongside these concerns, there is a possibility of becoming entangled in someone’s hidden conspiracy or manipulative behaviour. Staying alert and avoiding blind trust will protect you from unnecessary trouble. In business and professional matters, losses or setbacks could arise, making it wise to postpone major decisions and avoid initiating any new venture during this period, as the outcome may not be favourable.

Family matters may also turn stressful. Disagreements related to property or shared assets could escalate, disturbing the overall harmony at home. You may sense a decline in your honour or self-respect due to misunderstandings, criticism or emotionally charged situations. This makes it important to keep calm and avoid reacting impulsively. Additionally, caution is advised while driving or handling vehicles, as the chances of minor accidents or mishaps appear higher. Thoughtful decision-making, emotional balance and a focus on health and safety will help you navigate this intense phase more effectively and prevent avoidable complications.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 07:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sagittarius Horoscope Today Sagittarius Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Sagittarius Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Election Commission Revises SIR Schedule, Check Last Date For Filling Form In UP And Other States
Cities
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
No Relief For Luthra Brothers As Delhi Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail In Goa Nightclub Fire Case
India
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
IndiGo CEO Appears Before DGCA Amid Flight Crisis, Viral ‘Folded Hands’ Photo Sparks Buzz
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget