Sagittarius Daily Horoscope (December 12):

This phase may bring noticeable discomfort for Sagittarius as health-related issues start to affect your daily routine. Physical weakness, fatigue or sudden ailments may slow down your pace, making self-care and rest essential. Alongside these concerns, there is a possibility of becoming entangled in someone’s hidden conspiracy or manipulative behaviour. Staying alert and avoiding blind trust will protect you from unnecessary trouble. In business and professional matters, losses or setbacks could arise, making it wise to postpone major decisions and avoid initiating any new venture during this period, as the outcome may not be favourable.

Family matters may also turn stressful. Disagreements related to property or shared assets could escalate, disturbing the overall harmony at home. You may sense a decline in your honour or self-respect due to misunderstandings, criticism or emotionally charged situations. This makes it important to keep calm and avoid reacting impulsively. Additionally, caution is advised while driving or handling vehicles, as the chances of minor accidents or mishaps appear higher. Thoughtful decision-making, emotional balance and a focus on health and safety will help you navigate this intense phase more effectively and prevent avoidable complications.