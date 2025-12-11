Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (December 12, 2025): A Steady Phase With Health Relief But Financial Caution

Capricorn moves through a balanced yet cautious period where health improves, but financial risks and emotional control become essential.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (December 12):

This phase remains relatively stable for Capricorn, offering a sense of balance and relief, especially in matters of personal health. You may feel physically lighter, more energetic and mentally clearer, allowing you to manage your routine with greater ease. However, this steadiness does not extend to the financial or business sphere. There is a possibility of facing losses in business or professional work, making it necessary to stay conservative in financial decisions and avoid taking unnecessary risks. This is not a favourable period for purchasing a new vehicle or making significant investments, as the timing may not lead to positive outcomes.

Starting any new project or initiative may also lead to complications, so delaying fresh beginnings would be wise. On the home front, the atmosphere may become tense if differences of opinion arise. Avoiding arguments and keeping yourself away from conflict will help maintain harmony within the family. Your speech will play a crucial role, so using calm and measured words can prevent misunderstandings. With patience, controlled communication and careful choices, you can move through this phase smoothly while protecting both personal peace and financial stability.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 11 Dec 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
