Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroPisces Daily Horoscope (28 November, 2025): A Day Of Smooth Responsibilities And Strong Support

Pisces Daily Horoscope (28 November, 2025): A Day Of Smooth Responsibilities And Strong Support

Family duties, helpful teamwork, and effortless progress create a highly rewarding and confidence-boosting phase for Pisces.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pisces Horoscope: Pisces is symbolised by the fish, representing duality, fluidity, and deep emotional currents. Governed by Neptune, the planet of dreams and spirituality, Pisceans are often described as intuitive, empathetic, and imaginative beings with a profound connection to the unseen realms. Your horoscope offers a roadmap for navigating life's ebbs and flows, providing valuable foresight into career, relationships, health, and personal growth. With its emphasis on intuition and sensitivity, the horoscope encourages individuals to embrace their inner wisdom, trust their instincts, and explore the depths of their emotions.

Pisces Daily Horoscope (November 28):

Pisces enters an exceptionally positive and productive phase marked by responsibility, cooperation, and effortless accomplishments. Several family-related duties may come your way, but you handle each of them with maturity, patience, and a calm sense of balance. Support from colleagues at the workplace makes your tasks easier and helps you move steadily through your workload. Friends also play a significant role, as their assistance and ideas make your planning successful and more effective.

This period encourages personal growth, offering an ideal opportunity to refine your personality and enhance your overall presence. You may notice that your efforts yield greater results with comparatively less exertion, giving you a sense of satisfaction and boosting your confidence. Long-pending tasks in the office, which had been delayed for quite some time, finally start moving toward completion with surprising ease. Your boss remains supportive, acknowledging your dedication and reliability, which further strengthens your professional standing.

Offering cardamom to Maa Durga is believed to enhance the impact of your hard work, attracting favourable outcomes and ensuring that your efforts bring meaningful rewards. With a combination of family balance, strong teamwork, personal improvement, and smooth progress, Pisces enjoys a fulfilling phase filled with positivity and accomplishment.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pisces Horoscope Today Pisces Daily Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post Amid Escalating Tussle
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cities
Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace For Landfall By Nov 30
Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace For Landfall By Nov 30
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget