Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits, and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart.

Leo Daily Horoscope (November 28):

Leo enters a highly favourable period marked by confidence, approval, and meaningful support from every direction. Your ideas and plans gain acceptance easily, and people around you align effortlessly with your vision, strengthening your sense of leadership. In the workplace, seniors notice the dedication and quality of your efforts, appreciating your commitment and elevating your professional presence.

Personal life also flourishes, bringing warmth and emotional satisfaction. Those in a romantic relationship enjoy an especially harmonious phase, as mutual understanding deepens and communication flows naturally. A delightful surprise from parents in the form of a significant gift brings immense happiness and strengthens family bonds.

Students associated with technical or engineering fields experience an especially encouraging period. Curiosity and enthusiasm rise, motivating them to explore or learn new technologies that enhance their knowledge and future prospects. This eagerness to upgrade skills works as a strong advantage in academic and career growth.

Offering something sweet to Maa Kushmanda is believed to attract divine favour, allowing fortune to work in your favour and supporting your efforts with positive energy. With strong cooperation from others, new learning opportunities, and heartwarming personal moments, Leo thrives in a phase filled with progress and good luck.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]