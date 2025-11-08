Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (09 November, 2025): Trust Cautiously And Prosper Wisely

Libra Daily Horoscope (09 November, 2025): Trust Cautiously And Prosper Wisely

Handle business deals carefully and think before trusting others. A rewarding phase unfolds for women starting ventures and professionals seeking balance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (November 09):

This phase brings both opportunity and the need for discernment. You’ll find that exercising caution pays off, particularly in business or financial dealings. Before signing any contracts or agreeing to large commitments, double-check every clause. Patience and a level-headed approach will protect you from avoidable trouble and ensure that profits flow steadily, while also strengthening your reputation for reliability and sound judgment in professional circles.

Women planning to start a home-based enterprise will find strong emotional and practical support from their families. Loved ones will stand by your side as you take your first confident step towards independence. For those in private jobs, the atmosphere remains steady — consistent effort will keep things on track, and small displays of initiative could draw appreciation or even open the door to promising future prospects.

Health matters require a little care, particularly concerning your mother or an older woman at home. Light fatigue or joint discomfort might arise, so offer rest and attention where needed. Lighting a ghee lamp in a peaceful space can bring calm and clarity, clearing away lingering stress and doubt.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 08 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions
Delhi Pollution Curbs Kick In: What’s Allowed, What’s Not Under New Restrictions
Election 2025
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
'Election Me Doobne Ki Practice...': PM Modi Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi's Fish Pond Dive
Cricket
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India Wins Series 2-1 After Brisbane Washout
India
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
'Vishwaguru Will Attend In Person...': Congress Takes A Swipe At PM Modi After Trump’s Boycott G20
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav intensify Bihar campaign
Bihar Election: Bihar Needs Books, Jobs and Growth — Not Guns and Jungle Raj
Bihar Elections: Prashant Kishor Predicts Youth and Migrant Workers as Real ‘Game Changers’
Bihar Elections: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground as Modi, Tejashwi, and Owaisi Eye 24 Key Seats
Bihar Election news: Owaisi accuses both Alliances over bumper voting and Seemanchal neglect
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
The Last Trick Of The Survivor: Nitish Kumar And The Long Shadow Of Bihar’s Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget