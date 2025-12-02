Libra Daily Horoscope (December 03, 2025): Financial Choices Need Extra Caution Right Now

A phase of heightened sensitivity may leave you feeling slightly unsettled, especially when it comes to personal responsibilities. Concerns regarding a loved one’s health could weigh on your mind, prompting you to reassess your priorities and support systems. Financially, this period may require more vigilance than usual, as you might find yourself depending on external help or reassessing your current commitments. Emotional boundaries become essential, particularly when you sense others leaning on your generosity more than they should.

This is not the best time to place excessive faith in anyone. Lending money or offering large favours could backfire, leading to avoidable friction or losses. Instead, focus on reinforcing your own sense of stability and clarity. The more you anchor your decisions in practicality, the smoother things will feel.

Strength lies in restraint right now. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially those driven by sympathy or pressure. You may notice subtle shifts in relationships, and maintaining your emotional balance will help you respond with clarity rather than tension. Prioritising health, finances, and grounded communication ensures you move through this phase with confidence, stronger boundaries, and a renewed sense of control.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]