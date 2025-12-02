Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (December 03, 2025): Financial Choices Need Extra Caution Right Now

Libra Daily Horoscope (December 03, 2025): Financial Choices Need Extra Caution Right Now

Unexpected financial pressure and emotional strain may surface. Avoid risky lending and maintain boundaries as stability depends on careful decisions.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (December 03):

A phase of heightened sensitivity may leave you feeling slightly unsettled, especially when it comes to personal responsibilities. Concerns regarding a loved one’s health could weigh on your mind, prompting you to reassess your priorities and support systems. Financially, this period may require more vigilance than usual, as you might find yourself depending on external help or reassessing your current commitments. Emotional boundaries become essential, particularly when you sense others leaning on your generosity more than they should.

This is not the best time to place excessive faith in anyone. Lending money or offering large favours could backfire, leading to avoidable friction or losses. Instead, focus on reinforcing your own sense of stability and clarity. The more you anchor your decisions in practicality, the smoother things will feel.

Strength lies in restraint right now. Avoid impulsive decisions, especially those driven by sympathy or pressure. You may notice subtle shifts in relationships, and maintaining your emotional balance will help you respond with clarity rather than tension. Prioritising health, finances, and grounded communication ensures you move through this phase with confidence, stronger boundaries, and a renewed sense of control.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
