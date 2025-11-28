Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Libra Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Career Pressure And Family Concerns Shape Your Day

Libra Daily Horoscope (29 November, 2025): Career Pressure And Family Concerns Shape Your Day

Romance, work challenges and health alerts collide, creating an emotional yet transformative phase filled with breakthroughs and caution.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (November 29):

A partner may suggest stepping out together, but differences in opinion could lead to mild friction. Handling the situation with composure can prevent misunderstandings from escalating. Family matters, especially related to children travelling or stepping out, require attention as minor health issues may arise if caution is ignored. On the bright side, expressing your feelings clearly can strengthen emotional bonds and bring greater transparency into the relationship. Some may receive heartwarming news from a partner, adding joy and lightness to the day.

Career progress feels steady yet demanding. While the desire to reach your chosen field or achieve long-term goals grows stronger, the journey may require added patience and consistent effort. Obstacles could appear through the week, but your ability to remain resourceful ensures that challenges are handled with maturity. Recognition and respect in professional settings may increase gradually, especially as your dedication becomes more visible.

Health calls for responsibility. Dietary discipline remains important to prevent unnecessary issues. Seasonal changes might bring slight discomfort, especially for older family members or youngsters. Maintaining a calm routine and prioritising rest will help balance the energy around you. With thoughtful choices, this period can turn out to be highly rewarding.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
