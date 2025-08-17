Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Better Health, Fulfilled Wishes And Smart Wins Over Rivals

Libra Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Better Health, Fulfilled Wishes And Smart Wins Over Rivals

Health improves, hidden wishes get fulfilled, and obstacles created by rivals are overcome with intelligence. Expect joyful family moments and new beginnings for children.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (August 18):

A phase of relief and positivity is on the horizon as tensions that have been weighing heavily on the mind begin to dissolve. Emotional balance is gradually restored, and this fresh sense of calm brings renewed energy into life. With health also showing noticeable improvement, there is a chance to feel stronger, more active, and ready to embrace the day with enthusiasm. This renewed strength is not just physical but also emotional, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in moments of fun and happiness. Family interactions bring joy, and togetherness becomes a source of comfort. A sense of celebration may enter the household, where even small gestures turn into memorable moments.

The focus on children also becomes more prominent. Parents may decide to support their child’s growth by enrolling them in a new course or activity that could shape their future positively. This investment in education or skill-building not only boosts the child’s prospects but also strengthens the bond within the family. An unfulfilled wish that has been lingering in the heart is likely to come true in an unexpected way. This surprise will feel like a gift of destiny, filling life with excitement and gratitude. Such experiences strengthen confidence in the belief that good things arrive when the time is right.

However, not everything is without its share of challenges. Certain rivals may try to create hurdles in your path, attempting to disturb progress. Yet, with sharp intelligence, quick thinking, and clever strategies, these attempts will fail. The ability to turn obstacles into opportunities sets the tone for success, proving that wisdom and patience always triumph over negativity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 17 Aug 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
