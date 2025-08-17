Explorer
Libra Daily Horoscope (18 August, 2025): Better Health, Fulfilled Wishes And Smart Wins Over Rivals
Health improves, hidden wishes get fulfilled, and obstacles created by rivals are overcome with intelligence. Expect joyful family moments and new beginnings for children.
Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.
Libra Daily Horocsope (August 18):
