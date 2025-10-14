Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLibra Daily Horoscope (15 October, 2025): Career Growth, Financial Gains, And Relationship Insights

Libra Daily Horoscope (15 October, 2025): Career Growth, Financial Gains, And Relationship Insights

The horoscope predicts excellent career opportunities, financial gains, and harmonious personal relationships. Discover ways to excel in work, study, and love life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Libra Horoscope: Salutations, harmonious Libra! Your sign is all about balance, beauty, and diplomacy. Ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty, Libra adores a life that looks good, is capable at seeing all points of view, excels at crafting compromises and effecting mediation between others. Your horoscope is your guide to finding equilibrium in your relationships and enhancing your aesthetic sensibilities.

Libra Daily Horocsope (October 15):

This period brings a highly favourable phase for professional growth. Handling responsibilities with prudence will open doors to significant career advancements and monetary gains. Taking up tasks with dedication will not only benefit you financially but will also enhance your reputation at work. People will approach you with their concerns, and your problem-solving abilities will help resolve them efficiently. Students can expect guidance and support from mentors, enabling them to move ahead confidently in their studies.

Social interactions will remain positive, creating a cheerful and collaborative environment both at work and at home. Married life is set to be harmonious, with mutual understanding and happiness prevailing. Those in partnerships will find this period conducive to deepening emotional bonds. Maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and personal life will be essential to ensure overall satisfaction and contentment.

Financial planning and careful decision-making can help stabilise your resources. Avoid unnecessary risks and stay focused on long-term goals. Overall, the period is marked by prosperity, guidance from mentors, and enhanced interpersonal relationships, offering an excellent opportunity to strengthen both career and personal spheres.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Libra Horoscope Today Libra Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Libra Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Election 2025
Bihar Election: Maithili Thakur, RJD MLA Bharat Bind Join BJP; Folk Singer Says This About Contesting Polls
Bihar Election: Maithili Thakur, RJD MLA Bharat Bind Join BJP; Folk Singer Says This About Contesting Polls
Election 2025
BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out
BJP First Candidate List For Bihar Polls Is Out. Here Are Some Big Names To Miss Out
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget