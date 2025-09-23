Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (24 September, 2025): Major Plans And Business Gains Mark A Positive Phase

Leo Daily Horoscope (24 September, 2025): Major Plans And Business Gains Mark A Positive Phase

Strategic decisions, business success, and family harmony may shape this period. Opportunities for financial growth and peace are strong.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits—and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (September 24):

This period may encourage you to think on a larger scale, as ideas for significant projects or ventures come into focus. Strategic planning will prove rewarding, particularly in professional or business pursuits where major deals or agreements may be finalised. Such progress could require active engagement with banks or financial institutions, perhaps involving loan arrangements or funding for expansion. While the process may feel demanding, the outcome is likely to strengthen your position and boost your confidence.

In the workplace, your hard work may finally pay off, bringing recognition, stability, and a sense of victory over past obstacles. Rivals who once created hurdles may find it difficult to match your progress, allowing you to move forward with less resistance.

On the family front, longstanding disputes or conflicts may move towards resolution, restoring peace and balance at home. Emotional satisfaction will come from seeing your efforts harmonise both personal and professional spheres. This is an opportune time to combine ambition with patience, as steady effort can unlock growth, stability, and long-term rewards. Embracing innovation and keeping an open mind will ensure that you not only reach your goals but also strengthen relationships that matter along the way.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 23 Sep 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
