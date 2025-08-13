Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroLeo Daily Horoscope (14 August, 2025): Natives To Enjoy Business Gains And Commanding Influence

Leo Daily Horoscope (14 August, 2025): Natives To Enjoy Business Gains And Commanding Influence

Leo individuals will see satisfying profits in business, increased influence over rivals, and important responsibilities in family matters.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)

Leo Horoscope: Salutations to the regal Leo! Your natural charisma, creative flair, and unwavering ambition make you the star of the zodiac. Blessed with high self-esteem, Lions know that they possess enviable traits—and they're proud of them. They don't believe in false modesty and will be the first to praise themselves for a job well done. Your horoscope is a spotlight that guides you in shining brightly while staying true to your noble heart. 

Leo Daily Horoscope (August 14):

Leo natives are likely to feel content with the profits earned in their business or trade, as consistent efforts begin to yield favorable returns. Their charisma, influence, and self-confidence will be evident, keeping rivals and adversaries subdued. This period also places them in a position to make significant decisions within the family, which could shape both immediate and long-term domestic harmony.

Financially, there may be expenditure on worldly comforts and luxuries, reflecting a desire to enhance lifestyle quality. At the same time, pending financial obligations, such as overdue bills, may require settlement, necessitating balanced money management. While spending on comforts can bring satisfaction, Leo individuals should ensure essential commitments are met first.

In the family domain, special attention will need to be given to the education and health of children. This may involve making key decisions about their academic progress or addressing health-related needs to ensure overall well-being. The combination of professional satisfaction, personal authority, and domestic responsibilities makes this a period where Leo natives can showcase leadership both at work and at home, provided they balance ambition with care for their loved ones.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 13 Aug 2025 06:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Leo Horoscope Today Leo Daily Horoscope Leo Horoscope Horoscope Prediction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Complainant Linked To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case, Cites BJP Leaders' Remarks
'Complainant Linked To Godse': Rahul Gandhi Alleges Life Threat In Savarkar Case
India
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
‘Ask Pakistan’: US Declines To Confirm F-16 Losses In Operation Sindoor Clash
India
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Became Voter Before Citizenship, Congress Leader Points To ECI
‘Blatant Malpractice’: BJP Says Sonia Gandhi Voted Before Citizenship, Cong Leader Points To ECI
India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget