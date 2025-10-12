Aries

With the Moon in the 3rd house, keep an eye on your younger sibling’s business. The formation of Varian and Gajkesari yog strengthens your professional relationships. Partnership ventures may yield profits, helping plan future strategies. Employees may feel low energy until noon. Family time and online entertainment will dominate, and blessings from elders bring joy. Health is mixed, while students, artists, and athletes stay focused. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 3.

Taurus

The Moon in the 2nd house brings financial gains. You may focus on improving business, and strong willpower can help achieve major goals. Hard work at the workplace brings success, new ideas, and recognition. Family time will be joyful, and a dinner with your spouse is possible. Health improves with caution, while students and competitive individuals see positive outcomes. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 7.

Gemini

With the Moon in your sign, intellectual growth is highlighted. Starting a new partnership project is auspicious and may bring good gains. Busy professionals can expect benefits, and work focus remains strong. Family harmony helps resolve domestic issues. Sportspersons can concentrate on practice, though love life may need effort for quality time. Avoid anger, and health concerns are minor. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 5.

Cancer

The Moon in the 12th house may bring losses from foreign contacts. Business trips might need postponement. Observing festive season opportunities can benefit businessmen. Employees may face stress and conflicts, so remain relaxed. Family support continues, but avoid disputes with neighbors. Youngsters should maintain self-control. Students may struggle with topics, and health issues could hinder productivity. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 1.

Leo

Moon in the 11th house encourages increasing income. Varian and Gajkesari yog boost your presence in corporate meetings. Hard work in business is favored, and government-related documents need attention during festivals. Career challenges require proactive solutions. Youngsters may spend on religious activities. Love and marital life remain pleasant, and employees see rising responsibilities. Students, artists, and athletes have a favorable day. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 2, Unlucky number: 5.

Virgo

The Moon in the 10th house favors political or professional progress. Avoid temptations until work is complete. Employees receive recognition for their efforts, and planned actions succeed. Interior or exterior design ventures show positive results. Varian and Gajkesari yog bring financial gains. Family life is harmonious, and love life is favorable. Students and artists should avoid unnecessary spending. Health remains strong. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 9.

Libra

With the Moon in the 9th house, auspicious tasks succeed. Competitive business activities yield good profits. Before any government-related work, ensure proper planning this Sunday. Workplace fortune helps complete pending tasks, while employees should stay alert. Health improves after midday. Youngsters benefit from friends’ support. Shopping with your spouse may strengthen love, though minor disputes with children over studies are possible. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 3, Unlucky number: 5.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 8th house advises caution while traveling in your vehicle. Business property plans need careful thought. Online business owners should secure data. Employees may have mixed results, and office politics require distance. Youngsters should avoid trusting strangers and maintain boundaries. Mental and physical discomfort may lead to a lethargic day. Family gatherings may feel limited, and love life is weak. Students remain focused. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 5, Unlucky number: 8.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 7th house, minor disagreements with your spouse may occur. Business travel can create new, profitable contacts. Opponents in business might be dominant during festivals but pose no harm. Career changes are possible. Leading the team benefits you. Emotional bonding with your spouse strengthens love. Positive news about children may bring joy. Students, artists, and athletes have a favorable day, but weak health requires caution. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn

The Moon in the 6th house advises removing enemies’ hostility. Varian and Gajkesari yog bring business gains and potential financial inflows. Pending market work will progress with active effort, emphasizing experience. Employees experience an energetic day, but unnecessary activities should be avoided. Affection toward partners increases, and potential marriage matches may appear. Competitive students have success prospects, while health and energy levels remain good. Elder sibling support is valuable. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 8, Unlucky number: 2.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 5th house, sudden financial gains may be delayed. The day demands serious effort toward business. Partnership ventures could face afternoon challenges, solvable with effort. Minor work-related issues may arise but will be resolved. Workplace recognition may be limited, but family time is enjoyable, and marriage proposals gain approval. Sportspersons remain active. Youngsters should avoid negative influences, as it could impact health and personal life. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 7.

Pisces

The Moon in the 4th house may reduce domestic comforts. Business risks should avoid opposition investments. Manage pending work efficiently. New employees should accept only tasks they can handle, avoiding public embarrassment. Initial issues with bosses may arise, so exercise caution. Marital challenges may appear, requiring thoughtful decisions. Students should analyze failures to improve efforts. Health concerns include leg pain and swelling. Lucky color: Grey, Lucky number: 4, Unlucky number: 1.

