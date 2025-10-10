Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Horoscope Today 10 October 2025: Discover what the stars have in store for you today! From career breakthroughs to health concerns, find out how the planetary movements will influence your day.

By : Pt. Suresh Shrimali | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Horoscope Today: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for today (October 10) for each sign.

Aries:
With the Moon in your 2nd house, be cautious in financial dealings. Siddhi Yoga will bring great results at work and good health. Working women will be appreciated for their talent. Business deals during the festive season will bring success if all terms are read carefully. Family life will be pleasant, though avoid harsh behavior. Stay away from idle talk; students, artists, and athletes will achieve success. Lucky color: Off-white; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 4.

Taurus:
With the Moon in your sign, confidence will rise. Workload may lead to overtime, but employed people might get good news. Siddhi Yoga favors government contractors with important updates. Business will profit, especially manufacturing. Sportspeople may face constipation—eat fiber-rich foods. Your reputation will grow, and you’ll improve finances by completing pending tasks. Lucky color: Brown; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 3.

Gemini:
The Moon in your 12th house suggests learning legal intricacies. Business challenges will arise but can be resolved with effort. Improve product quality during the festive season. Working women may face minor issues at work. Emotional tension and health problems are possible, so stay calm in relationships. Students may feel pressured by comparisons. Be cautious about seasonal illnesses. Lucky color: Cream; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 7.

Cancer:
With the Moon in your 11th house, focus on increasing profits. Pending business payments may finally come through. Trusting staff and friendly teamwork will boost productivity. Job changes should be considered carefully. Minor disputes with colleagues are possible. Relationships will be affectionate, though toothache may trouble you. Youth may grow spiritually. Students and artists will channel energy toward success. Lucky color: Pink; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 3.

Leo:
The Moon in your 10th house urges you to follow your father’s ideals. Stay attentive at work—someone may cause misunderstandings. Siddhi Yoga brings sudden business gains. Responsibilities at work will rise, but inspiration will come from your calm attitude. Expect good news from children. Health may need care. Students will succeed in exams. Lucky color: Green; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 2.

Virgo:
With the Moon in your 9th house, good deeds will bring fortune. Keep business plans private to avoid misuse. Minor obstacles may arise, but stay patient. Teamwork is vital for office success. Working women should not panic over routine issues. Family duties may increase for youth. Students should stay focused and quiet about their plans. Marital life will be harmonious. Lucky color: Navy blue; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 4.

Libra:
The Moon in your 8th house brings family complications. Electronics and gadget traders may see lower profits, and young entrepreneurs must avoid blaming others. Work pressure and legal issues may arise. Avoid arguments at work. Family life stays average, but control your temper. Students and artists must manage irritation. Digestive problems may occur—eat light. Lucky color: White; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 7.

Scorpio:
With the Moon in your 7th house, relationships grow stronger. Business through social media will gain traction this festive season. Strengthen ties with professional associates. Siddhi Yoga brings workplace harmony. Family life will be peaceful, though control anger toward your partner. Students and artists should stay focused and determined. Avoid being influenced easily. Lucky color: Sky blue; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 9.

Sagittarius:
The Moon in your 6th house helps you overcome debts. Women will see success in business, and new income sources may emerge. Overtime may be required to meet targets. Government employees should stay cautious in public dealings. Students will attract family attention with achievements. Health will be fine except for muscle pain. Travel with family may be likely. Lucky color: Yellow; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 3.

Capricorn:
With the Moon in your 5th house, students will excel in studies. Business partnerships will yield profit this festive season. You may benefit through female associates. Heavy workload brings success and recognition at work. Siddhi Yoga brings appreciation for your skills. Health will improve. Family relations remain harmonious, and romance rekindles. Lucky color: Silver; Lucky number: 6; Unlucky number: 4.

Aquarius:
The Moon in your 4th house may bring property issues. A worker’s unreasonable demands could force compromise. Avoid unethical business shortcuts. Focus on completing projects diligently. Working women will see mixed outcomes. Keep peace at home and work hard to overcome challenges. Youth may face job disappointments. Avoid stale food and stay hydrated. Lucky color: Purple; Lucky number: 7; Unlucky number: 9.

Pisces:
With the Moon in your 3rd house, courage and confidence will rise. New business agreements will bring favorable outcomes. Partnerships will yield profits. Working women should balance quality with effort. Disputes at work will resolve. You may attend a family function. Youth will handle minor issues, and students will find new inspiration for success. Health remains good. Lucky color: Golden; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 4.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Daily Horoscope Horoscope Horoscope TOday Horoscope Prediction
