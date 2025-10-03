Aries

With the Moon in the 10th house, job-related changes bring gains. Those in the electronics business will profit this festive season but must maintain stock and customer satisfaction. Land deals may prove significant, and guidance from experienced people will help. Workload remains light, giving peace of mind. Married life stays normal, health remains steady, and athletes gain motivation despite occasional envy. Lucky color: White; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 7.

Taurus

The Moon in the 9th house enhances your social life. With Dhriti and Sarvarth Siddhi Yog, pending business tasks complete and good orders arrive. Investments prove favorable, while job tasks get done on time, boosting consistency. Domestic tensions may trouble marital life, but talking with an old friend lightens the heart. Students build confidence through planned studies, and health stays strong. Lucky color: Sky Blue; Lucky number: 2; Unlucky number: 5.

Gemini

The Moon in the 8th house may bring troubling news from in-laws. Business trends remain unstable, especially for partnerships, where extra patience is needed to avoid losses. Working women may face setbacks, and workplace disputes should not become personal. Family disputes may require your mediation. Students lack willpower, not strength. Blood pressure and stomach issues may trouble you. Lucky color: Yellow; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 7.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 7th house, business gains come through new products and contracts under favorable Yogas. Job professionals may achieve targets with support from seniors and colleagues. Balancing family and work will bring harmony, while religious gatherings benefit you. Students should avoid miscommunication with seniors. Health supports you well. Married life brings balance and peace. Lucky color: Silver; Lucky number: 6; Unlucky number: 4.

Leo

The Moon in the 6th house may cause mental stress, but health remains strong, helping you progress steadily. Students enjoy quality family time, while businesspeople may secure good foreign offers this festive season. Partnerships flourish with strategy, though working women may face issues with colleagues. Enemies may plot, so remain cautious. Family time brings comfort. Lucky color: Purple; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 3.

Virgo

The Moon in the 5th house favors sudden financial gains. Working women may receive added responsibilities, while colleagues’ support keeps morale high. Business improvements appear, but risky investments should be avoided. Those dealing in foreign goods benefit from connections. Family respect grows, and students can sharpen skills at home. Strong health supports productivity. Lucky color: Golden; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 5.

Libra

With the Moon in the 4th house, family comforts may reduce. Business distractions from domestic matters could affect decisions, so keep personal issues private. Working women must avoid piling up pending work. Workplace challenges may add stress, while young people should shift perspective to bring change. Sportspeople should avoid conflicts during practice. Family disputes may need your balance. Lucky color: Off White; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 4.

Scorpio

The Moon in the 3rd house urges you to watch over younger sisters’ company. Young entrepreneurs can shine in business, and Yogas favor positive results at work. You may get tasks you enjoy, filling you with motivation and energy. Students may earn scholarships by showcasing hidden talents. Married life is harmonious, though weather changes affect health. Lucky color: Brown; Lucky number: 9; Unlucky number: 3.

Sagittarius

The Moon in the 2nd house demands caution in financial dealings. At work, guidance from seniors proves useful, while working women should handle paperwork carefully. Businesspeople, especially in family trades, profit through better networking. At home, family meals and time with children bring joy. Students must stay focused and avoid distractions. Health remains good but may still cause worry. Lucky color: Cream; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 7.

Capricorn

With the Moon in your sign, the mind stays peaceful and cheerful. Students pursue their dreams with renewed focus. Business gains depend on wise time management and experience, not just capital. Government employees face heavy workloads. Favorable Yogas boost energy, efficiency, and good health. Married life remains loving, and youth stay engaged with festive activities. Lucky color: Pink; Lucky number: 5; Unlucky number: 3.

Aquarius

The Moon in the 12th house warns of losses through foreign connections. Businesspeople must curb rising expenses to avoid stress. Workplace growth remains slow, demanding patience and restraint. Working women may be distracted, causing delays. Family issues need resolution, and children’s health requires care. Students, artists, and athletes may struggle to achieve much. Lucky color: Green; Lucky number: 8; Unlucky number: 2.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 11th house, happy news may come from elder siblings. Business progresses through phone and online dealings, though import-export faces hurdles with authorities. Marketing and public relations should be prioritized. Confidence shines at work through behavior and appearance. Students must plan instead of making excuses. Married and love life bring joy, while health supports well-being. Lucky color: Navy Blue; Lucky number: 1; Unlucky number: 4.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]