Aries

With the lunar position affecting the deeper sector of your chart, the day may bring complications linked to sensitive domestic matters. A tense atmosphere at work could leave you feeling mentally drained, making it hard to stay fully focused. Those working in employment may find themselves pulled into disagreements or unnecessary debates with colleagues. In business, settling for what you already have won’t help you grow; expansion is possible, but every step should be based on careful judgement. Avoid travelling alone for long distances and make sure someone accompanies you. Those preparing for competitive exams must stop letting fear weaken their confidence and instead strengthen their ability to face challenges. Misunderstandings with a loved one may arise, and it’s important not to let negative emotions take over. A clash with a father figure over household rules is also possible. Take responsibility where needed and prioritise everyone’s wellbeing. A tendency to focus on the negative rather than the positive may influence your thoughts today. Anyone dealing with allergies must be extra mindful of their health.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number | 5 Unlucky Number: 9

Taurus

The lunar placement brings favourable outcomes for partnership-led ventures, helping you benefit directly from collaborative efforts. A positive work pattern, influenced by beneficial planetary alignment, allows tasks to progress steadily if you remain fully focused. Those in employment must stay alert regarding their career direction and increase their efforts with more consistency. Business owners should remain vigilant; there is a possibility of losses or theft, so keep an eye on all valuable assets. Some expenditure related to business development or construction work may arise. Students preparing for competitive exams can gain useful insights by engaging in meaningful discussions with friends, helping them expand their knowledge pool. Support from a spouse will help you navigate challenging situations at the weekend. Your rigid or stubborn nature may distance you from people, so self-reflection is necessary. Couples experiencing a communication gap should take the initiative to resolve issues; apologising when at fault will strengthen the bond. Due to changing weather, back-related discomfort may trouble you.

Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 1 | Unlucky Number: 4

Gemini

With the Moon placed in a health-related sector, relief from a persistent or chronic ailment is likely. A favourable planetary yoga boosts your reputation at work, where your presentation skills and progress may earn public appreciation from seniors. Those facing legal complications could see developments turning in their favour. Business activities that had slowed down may start moving again, and maintaining a friendly approach with team members will help operations run smoothly. Company-led schemes may bring financial benefits, so take advantage of them and offer valuable deals to customers as well. Those involved in designing or creative professions may receive excellent opportunities to showcase their talent. Students will find new artistic ideas entering their mind, so completing creative tasks on time will bring success. Any home renovation or construction plans should be discussed with family to avoid disagreements. Take extra care of your health, as unexpected issues could arise.

Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 3 | Unlucky Number: 8

Cancer

With the Moon influencing the area related to children and creativity, joy through offspring or younger family members is likely. A meeting with seniors at work may revolve around official responsibilities, giving you a chance to present your ideas confidently. Those involved in manufacturing or production may see better gains through smart use of technology and word-of-mouth promotion. Business owners are advised to stay mindful of how they invest both time and money, as wise decisions will bring strong results. Students may worry about competition and rising unemployment, prompting them to make future plans with friends. Spend meaningful time with children, engaging in their activities to build their confidence. The weekend is favourable for making an important family purchase. Avoid excessive sweets, as dental issues may arise.

Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Unlucky Number: 1

Leo

The lunar placement may trigger health concerns for an elderly woman at home, so attention and care are essential. Students who feel mentally exhausted from studying a single subject should refresh their minds by reading something enjoyable yet insightful. Those employed must maintain balance in their professional life, as planetary shifts could disturb stability. Avoid reacting sharply at work or allowing minor issues to escalate into conflicts. Those in the construction sector should maintain patience while dealing with staff, as a harsh approach may delay work. A business owner’s social reputation could be impacted if they ignore the behaviour of people around them, making vigilance important. A disagreement linked to borrowed money may arise with a friend. In relationships, avoid letting ego interfere, as it can weaken emotional bonds. Digestive issues like acidity or constipation may trouble you.

Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 1 | Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo

With the Moon highlighting matters related to younger siblings, keeping an eye on their company or behaviour is important today. Your punctuality at work may earn respect from colleagues and seniors, and there is also a chance of career advancement. Tasks that you had almost given up on may finally move towards completion. A favourable yoga supports business growth, increasing customer turnout and offering profitable opportunities. Those working in partnerships must stay fully informed about every business decision. Students preparing for SSC, banking, or railway exams must stay focused, as losing concentration could disrupt their study plan. If you have young children at home, pay attention to their health as minor ailments may arise. Travel or outing plans may get cancelled unexpectedly. Mouth ulcers or similar discomfort could trouble you, so stay hydrated.

Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Unlucky Number: 1

Libra

The lunar impact urges careful attention towards ancestral property and domestic responsibilities. You may become deeply engrossed in work, losing track of time as you focus on completing pending tasks. A specific product or service in your business may perform exceptionally well, helping balance earlier losses. Students should avoid wasting time on unnecessary conversations and prioritise essential tasks through smart planning. Minor disagreements at home may occur, but avoid letting them escalate into major arguments. Get involved in social or community activities, strengthening your presence as a responsible citizen. Conversations about the future with your partner may revolve around children’s education or long-term goals. If travelling, remain cautious of skin infections.

Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 4 | Unlucky Number: 2

Scorpio

With the Moon energising your own sign, your clarity, judgement, and enthusiasm may improve significantly. Work responsibilities may feel lighter, but avoid being careless or ignoring any assigned tasks. Those employed may feel excited about new duties, but over-enthusiasm may lead to mistakes, so stay mindful. Those in the clothing or footwear business should enhance their product display, as it will attract customers and boost sales. Business goals will be easier to accomplish with strong support from staff and friends, so teamwork is essential. Students may achieve good progress toward their goals and should continue working diligently. Minor disputes may arise within the family, especially with elders, so maintain respect and patience. A pilgrimage or spiritual family outing may be planned. Incorporate yoga and physical activity into your routine to stay fit.

Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky number: 4 | Unlucky Number: 9

Sagittarius

The lunar placement encourages you to plan your expenditure wisely and avoid unnecessary spending. Be attentive at work, aim for accuracy, and avoid mistakes that could embarrass you in front of seniors. Those in employment must stay away from political discussions or unnecessary arguments. Business owners should take low-risk decisions and avoid experimenting with uncertain ideas. Individuals relying on rental income may experience a dip in earnings. For sportspersons, the day may bring both criticism and affection from mentors. Household tasks may pile up due to your carelessness, leading to scolding from elders. A rise in expenses could disrupt your mental peace as well. Those living far from home may worry about their parents’ health. Anyone consuming alcohol must take their health more seriously.

Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Unlucky Number: 7

Capricorn

The lunar influence highlights happy news or support from an older sibling. Work may feel satisfactory, though you may sense a heavier workload than usual. Those in employment are likely to meet their targets successfully. This is a favourable time for business expansion; introducing a new product can prove beneficial. Follow legal protocols carefully in business operations to avoid complications. Students may get distracted over the weekend, affecting their performance in tests. Hold private discussions away from children and try to understand different viewpoints. Harmonising with your spouse will be essential for smooth family life. Maintain wellbeing with meditation and yoga.

Lucky Colour: Sky blue | Lucky Number: 1 | Unlucky Number: 3

Aquarius

The Moon’s placement intensifies your dedication to work, making you more task-driven and productive. You may need to be flexible to complete tasks quickly and effectively. Employees must avoid any behaviour that may upset their seniors. Business owners should stay alert, as competitors may try to exploit weaknesses. All important documents should remain under your personal supervision. Competitive exam students must stay updated and avoid leaving gaps in their preparation. Family interactions may become tense, especially with elders, so keep your tone calm. Weight gain may become noticeable, so include walking or gym sessions in your routine.

Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 8 | Unlucky Number: 4

Pisces

The lunar position awakens spiritual awareness, but work pressure may increase due to your own slow pace or reluctance. Extra time may be required to complete pending tasks. Those employed may experience a heavy flow of responsibilities. Partnership-based business decisions may work well if planned thoughtfully. For business owners, the day remains stable without major fluctuations. Students, artists, and sportspersons must avoid letting negativity overpower their confidence and refrain from reacting harshly to criticism. Any tension in married life should be resolved with patience rather than prolonging arguments. Postponing plans related to home shifting or housewarming may prove beneficial. Conversations with friends may revolve around upcoming trips or outings. Health issues from the past may begin to show improvement.

Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 4 |Unlucky Number: 1