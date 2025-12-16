Aries:

With the Moon positioned in the eighth house, unresolved matters may face temporary delays. Workplace responsibilities demand complete focus and sincerity, as honest efforts could accelerate professional recognition or promotion. Timeliness is essential, as delays may attract criticism. Business owners should remain alert, avoiding the mistake of rejecting present opportunities while chasing bigger gains. Property-related decisions require careful document verification, as negligence could stall progress. On a personal level, disagreements with parents over personal choices are possible, so patience is advised. Ignoring a partner’s words could strain emotional bonds, making open communication vital. Students may face academic hurdles, but perseverance will help overcome obstacles. Cooperation within the family will maintain harmony, though ideological differences may cause brief tensions.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1

Taurus:

The Moon’s placement in the seventh house may trigger emotional friction between partners. Maintaining respectful communication with colleagues is crucial, as strained behaviour can quickly turn allies into critics. When workload increases, sharing responsibilities will ensure efficiency. Businesspersons are advised to handle tasks independently and avoid excessive reliance on others. Favourable yogas indicate potential financial gains. Students preparing for general or competitive examinations will experience positive momentum. Sudden expenses may arise within the household, so financial caution is recommended. Holding on to the past may hinder progress for the younger generation, making it wise to embrace change.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 2

Gemini:

The Moon in the fifth house indicates sudden beneficial encounters. Researchers and professionals in academic or technical fields may receive recognition. Financial vigilance is essential for those handling monetary matters, as minor risks could escalate. Unexpected success in previously uncertain ventures may improve financial stability. Sports personalities will feel energised, while political figures may gain strong organisational support. Family shopping plans are well-timed, and romantic outings may be on the cards. Younger individuals should maintain emotional clarity and avoid overthinking situations.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number 7

Unlucky Number: 5

Cancer:

The Moon positioned in the fourth house may affect the health of a female family member. Office tasks assigned by seniors should be prioritised to avoid dissatisfaction. Avoid unnecessary conversations with colleagues, as they may lead to conflict. Business owners should steer clear of disputes with major clients to protect their reputation. Career-related compromises may be required, but decisions should be taken thoughtfully. Students may not receive strong luck support, yet perseverance will be key. Household expenses could rise while fulfilling family needs, affecting savings. If health issues persist, consult a doctor without delay.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Leo:

The Moon’s placement in the fourth house suggests health concerns for a female family member. Workplace discipline is essential, as ignoring instructions may lead to dissatisfaction from seniors. Avoid unnecessary conversations with colleagues to prevent misunderstandings. Business owners should maintain professionalism with major clients to protect their reputation. Career compromises may be necessary but should be made thoughtfully. Students may struggle due to lack of luck, yet determination will help overcome difficulties. Household expenses may rise, impacting savings. Seek medical advice promptly if health concerns escalate.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Unlucky Number: 3

Virgo:

With the Moon in the third house, confidence and courage will shape a productive day. Long-term professional collaborations may emerge, requiring commitment. Addressing gaps in official work will help impress seniors. Import-export traders are likely to receive significant orders, while hospitality businesses will enjoy financial stability. Sports professionals may encounter promising opportunities that reward dedication. Family disputes should not dampen morale, as they are temporary. The younger generation should invest time in reading to expand knowledge. Competitive exam aspirants may receive encouraging news.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 6

Libra:

The Moon in the second house encourages acts of goodwill and ethical conduct. Professionals in telecommunications may receive offers from multinational companies. Government employees could experience transfers or positive changes. Business decisions should be guided by personal judgement rather than external opinions. Students may face academic pressure and should focus on complex subjects. Maintaining family harmony requires adherence to household rules. Fear of the unknown may challenge the younger generation, but courage will lead to growth. Regular health check-ups are essential for those managing blood pressure or diabetes.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number 2

Unlucky Number: 4

Scorpio:

With the Moon influencing emotional sensitivity, restlessness or low mood may arise. Work-related travel should be approached positively. Career growth opportunities are available, provided consistent effort is maintained. Short business trips may lead to long-term success. The younger generation is encouraged to prioritise others’ needs. Family discussions may face resistance, so diplomacy is advised. Individuals dealing with spinal issues should maintain regular exercise routines.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 1

Unlucky Number: 5

Sagittarius:

The Moon in the twelfth house may create delays in foreign-related matters. Workplace competition could lead to mistakes if handled hastily. Emotional clarity will help overcome internal doubts. Business owners should adopt flexibility to secure profits and maintain harmony in partnerships. Athletes must follow disciplined routines to progress. Financial concerns may weigh on family matters, requiring proactive solutions. Women may experience hormonal discomfort and should prioritise health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 4

Capricorn:

With the Moon in the eleventh house, focus on maximising profits. Strong workplace performance will attract admiration and open doors to further opportunities. Financial challenges may be resolved with cooperation. Staying alert against competitors is crucial, while responsible actions ensure success. Political figures may receive strong support. Sports professionals should capitalise on available opportunities. Family discussions around career planning will be beneficial. Shopping with a partner may increase expenses. Students and artists will find encouragement in their fields.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5

Aquarius:

The Moon positioned in the tenth house supports political advancement. Workload may increase, causing stress, so organisational skills are essential. Business efforts will show results, especially in international matters, despite slow progress. Innovative marketing strategies will help attract customers. Emotional control is necessary if plans do not unfold as expected. Seeking advice, even from younger individuals, may offer clarity. Trust cautiously within social circles. Students, artists, and athletes are likely to achieve success.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number 3

Unlucky Number: 7

Pisces:

With the Moon in the ninth house, destiny favours positive actions. Dedicated work will earn appreciation and potential advancement. Recognition for professional contributions is likely. Business owners should focus on quality and integrity to strengthen reputation. Students will gain respect, though neglecting loved ones should be avoided. Athletes must stay prepared for upcoming activities. Political responsibilities may involve urgent travel. Important decisions should be discussed with elders, as their guidance will prove valuable. Seeking blessings from one’s father before major actions will bring confidence.