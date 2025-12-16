Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Horoscope Today, December 17, 2025: Spiritual Calm And Emotional Reconnection Bring Balance

Capricorn Horoscope Today, December 17, 2025: Spiritual Calm And Emotional Reconnection Bring Balance

Inner peace grows through spiritual time, travel and reconnection with old friends, creating emotional harmony.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (December 17):

A growing need for mental clarity naturally draws you towards spiritual or peaceful environments that encourage introspection and calm. Time spent in reflective settings helps restore emotional balance, easing unnecessary stress and mental clutter. Travel plans may take shape, offering refreshing experiences, scenic surroundings, and a welcome change of perspective. These journeys feel pleasant, emotionally enriching, and help you reconnect with inner stability, optimism, and a renewed sense of purpose.

 

 

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Warm support from old friends fills you with nostalgia, reviving cherished memories and reinforcing a sense of mutual trust and belonging. Reconnecting with familiar faces strengthens emotional bonds and offers timely encouragement during important phases of life. Romantic relationships flow smoothly, creating space for deeper emotional expression, honest conversations, and a comforting sense of understanding that nurtures long-term stability and affection.

 

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Students experience a phase of positive momentum, where consistent efforts begin to align smoothly with visible success. This period encourages mental calm and thoughtful pacing while maintaining steady progress. Emotional grounding plays a crucial role in sustaining long-term achievements, helping students stay focused, resilient, and balanced across academic responsibilities and personal growth without feeling overwhelmed.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 16 Dec 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Bondi Beach Shooter Originally From Hyderabad, Had 'Limited Contact' With Family In India: Police
Cities
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
Delhi Choking, Minister Says ‘Can’t Fix AQI in 9-10 Months’, Targets AAP
News
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
Goa Police Arrest Luthra Brothers At Delhi Airport After Deportation
India
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
'Immoral To Remove Bapu's Name:' Priyanka Gandhi Slams MGNREGA Name Change Move
Advertisement

Videos

National Herald Case: Rouse Avenue Court Declines to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet in National Herald Case
VBG Ramji Bill: Opposition Registers Strong Objection to Introduction of VBG Ramji Bill in Parliament
Court Refuses to Take Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Big Relief for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
CM Nitish Kumar: Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video During Appointment Event in Bihar
Maharashtra Politics: BMC Election Dates Announced, Alliance Talks Intensify in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget