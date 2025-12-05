Aries

With the Moon in the 2nd house, handle ancestral property papers carefully. Invest money wisely and avoid unnecessary assets. Family consultation will benefit business decisions. Support at work will increase due to Siddha–Sadhya Yoga. Marketing professionals overpower rivals, and a visit to distant relatives is likely. Avoid haste in love, stay disciplined in studies, and handle political situations tactfully. Youngsters may receive marriage discussions.

Lucky color Yellow, lucky number 8, unlucky number 4.

Taurus

With the Moon in your sign, you remain sensible and balanced. Partnership business plans look favorable if documents are read carefully. Grocery and general store traders gain profit. Work will speak louder than words, and transfer news may come for employed people. Keep personal and professional life separate, adjust lifestyle with weather changes, and continue efforts in studies. A relative’s timely support helps.

Lucky color Orange, lucky number 7, unlucky number 5.

Gemini

With the Moon in the 12th house, legal complications may arise. Avoid any investments, as financial misunderstandings are possible. Opponents may hinder business progress, and going against influential people at work can be risky. Avoid disputes in government jobs. A partner’s mood may be off, elders’ decisions should be respected, and youngsters may fall into wrong company. Travel fatigue drains energy.

Lucky color White, lucky number 3, unlucky number 7.

Cancer

With the Moon in the 11th house, focus on planning ways to increase income. Business expansion ideas strengthen, though investments must be thought through. New employees should stay confident. Bosses may seek updates, so maintain focus. Words used wisely will help socially and politically. Financial conditions improve, family supports property deals, and travel plans appear. Students gain useful tax knowledge.

Lucky color Cream, lucky number 2, unlucky number 1.

Leo

With the Moon in the 10th house, job profile changes are likely. Business owners may travel for new technology, and partnership finances improve. Your accuracy at work impresses others, though secret office matters may surface. Youth must watch their company. Timely efforts bring recognition, students receive good news, and charity activities increase. Old relationships may resurface in love.

Lucky color Golden, lucky number 8, unlucky number 4.

Virgo

With the Moon in the 9th house, helping someone brings luck. Business conditions gradually improve, impressing even opponents. Job offers may appear due to Siddha–Sadhya Yoga, and support at work remains strong. Social obstacles fade, students and artists explore new ideas, and memorable moments arise in love. Avoid unnecessary family arguments and follow proper fitness guidance.

Lucky color Navy Blue, lucky number 9, unlucky number 6.

Libra

With the Moon in the 8th house, complex household matters may trouble you. Employees leaving may disturb business functioning, so gather full information before decisions. Avoid temptation at work; job issues may continue for now. External pressure may rise, and understanding partner emotions may be difficult. Avoid trusting outsiders in property matters, and students may remain confused with multiple online videos.

Lucky color Brown, lucky number 4, unlucky number 3.

Scorpio

With the Moon in the 7th house, marital bonding strengthens. Siddha–Sadhya Yoga removes financial hurdles, and business growth increases. A foreign connection may bring a major order. Part-time job opportunities appear for the unemployed. Work showcases your identity, and other companies may approach you. Some family changes trouble you, though love deepens with understanding. Travel may face difficulty without proper planning.

Lucky color Grey, lucky number 3, unlucky number 9.

Sagittarius

With the Moon in the 6th house, debts may clear. Corporate meetings boost your position, and political support helps resolve pending work. Desired transfers are possible for employed individuals. Workload keeps you busy, and governmental approvals may be delayed. Sportspersons should do regular check-ups, students must work hard, and old relationship issues resolve in love. Travel with family or friends is likely.

Lucky color Purple, lucky number 7, unlucky number 4.

Capricorn

With the Moon in the 5th house, sudden financial gains appear. Using AI and new technology uplifts business, and a promising partnership offer may arrive. New responsibilities come at work, and those working abroad benefit through seniors. Construction plans find a good time, and helping a student becomes meaningful. Colleagues support you, and politicians may travel unexpectedly. Students’ offline study problems ease.

Lucky color Green, lucky number 1, unlucky number 5.

Aquarius

With the Moon in the 4th house, a woman’s health at home may decline. Extra expenses trouble travel and tourism business owners, so spend wisely. Trust issues arise in partnerships. Your laziness at work may isolate you, and unemployed individuals may wait longer. Sudden financial issues appear at home, and partners’ demands may increase expenses. Pay attention to diet and remain alert in political tasks.

Lucky color Silver, lucky number 5, unlucky number 4.

Pisces

With the Moon in the 3rd house, courage and confidence rise. Siddha–Sadhya Yoga removes business financial worries. Strong administrative contacts ease approvals, and your work impresses everyone. External official workloads reduce, and consistency helps political progress. A family member’s health improves, students should focus on self-analysis, and love life becomes more fulfilling. Friends support youngsters.

Lucky color Pink, lucky number 1, unlucky number 7.