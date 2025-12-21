Aries:

With the Moon in the 10th house, guidance from elders will bring success at work. Due to Dhruv Yoga, business sales will improve and customer base will grow, but promotion remains important. Office work will be completed smoothly. Family differences will resolve, social influence will rise, students will perform well, health needs care, and quality time with your partner is likely.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Unlucky Number: 5.

Taurus:

With the Moon in the 9th house, you will stay socially active. A long-pending land dispute in business may resolve in your favor. Written dealings are advisable. Teamwork at the workplace will help complete tasks. Family outings are possible, old memories will resurface in love life, students may need to travel for exams, and the day remains normal overall.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 8.

Gemini:

With the Moon in the 8th house, obstacles may arise in family matters. Financial issues can distract you from business, so patience is essential. Work pressure may cause mental stress. Avoid postponing tasks as rivals are alert. Family events may face disturbances, love life may see conflicts, students may lose focus, and property issues may require travel.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 3.

Cancer:

With the Moon in the 7th house, new products will benefit business. Digital advertising will keep you busy. Job seekers may get success, and banking or marketing professionals can achieve targets. Emotional fluctuations are possible, but family time improves. Love life will be pleasant, students will progress with focus, sports persons feel energetic, and travel plans may be made.

Lucky Colour: Sky blue

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 2.

Leo:

With the Moon in the 6th house, physical stress will reduce. Business may require additional manpower. Completing pending work early will help future planning. Heavy workload may affect health. Media professionals may see promotion chances. Family relationships will improve, guidance from elders will help youth, love life strengthens, and sports persons will give their best.

Lucky Colour: Off-white

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 7.

Virgo:

With the Moon in the 5th house, good news related to children is possible. Dhruv and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga bring moderate profits from past investments. Stay active and control expenses. New career starters will perform well, focus at work will bring growth, health needs attention, social connections will help dreams, love life will be joyful, and travel with friends is likely.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1.

Libra:

With the Moon in the 4th house, a female family member’s health may need attention. Research well before starting new business projects, preferably after January 14. Business pressure may cause stress, but patience is key. Workload will increase, communication at home should be polite, love life may face misunderstandings, expenses on health may rise, and sports persons should be cautious.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 8

Unlucky Number: 3.

Scorpio:

With the Moon in the 3rd house, relations with your younger sister will improve. Dhruv Yoga brings business growth and financial stability. Focus on current work instead of worrying about profits. Employees should handle tasks one at a time. Career progress is likely, love life will be romantic, family efforts succeed, students may face hurdles but will find solutions, and sports persons should avoid arguments.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 7.

Sagittarius:

With the Moon in the 2nd house, be cautious with investments. Social and political events will help expand business, and expected profits are likely. Workplace cooperation may increase responsibilities. Stay focused as rivals may act against you. Dhruv Yoga brings unexpected financial gains in family matters. Youth will gain recognition, travel plans succeed, social following increases slightly, and students should focus on practical studies.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5.

Capricorn:

With the Moon in your sign, enthusiasm will increase. New business orders will boost growth. Government-related work should follow rules carefully. Hard work continues for employees, and recognition at the workplace is likely. Physical strain may cause joint pain. Political support will help socially, elders’ advice will be useful, love life may include travel plans, and students will focus on future studies after exam updates.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Unlucky Number: 1.

Aquarius:

With the Moon in the 12th house, plan to control expenses. Investments may not give desired returns, causing worry. Legal matters require strong follow-up. Job seekers must increase efforts. Workplace jealousy needs attention. Elderly health concerns may disturb family peace. Love life may face old issues, political challenges may arise socially, business travel may be unproductive, and students may face technical problems.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 2

Unlucky Number: 5.

Pisces:

With the Moon in the 11th house, take care of elders. Business success will come through hard work and planning, with future expansion ideas delayed due to Malmas. Manufacturers should improve research and products. Career growth requires dedication. Teamwork at office is essential. Love life improves, family issues will resolve through discussion, social media presence will be praised, and students will work on major projects with mentors.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

Unlucky Number: 9.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]