Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroGemini Daily Horoscope (04 November, 2025): Growth, Recognition, And Joy Await

Gemini Daily Horoscope (04 November, 2025): Growth, Recognition, And Joy Await

Gemini natives step into a phase of progress and prestige, where professional focus, social appreciation, and joyful interactions dominate, though emotional sensitivity requires care.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gemini Horoscope: Hello, curious Gemini! Being an air sign, your adaptability, intellect, and rapid wit ensure your world is constantly abuzz with concepts and associations. As adept communicators, Gemini individuals are the chameleons of the Zodiac, skilled at seamlessly integrating into various social circles, guided by the energy and ambience they sense. Your horoscope serves as a guide to assist you in navigating the ceaseless stream of information and social engagements that define your life. 

Gemini Daily Horoscope (November 04):

For Gemini individuals, this period unfolds with favorable energy and productive momentum. Your complete focus and dedication at work will bring impressive results, earning you respect and satisfaction. There are clear indications of financial improvement, as your income is likely to increase through effort, opportunity, or the support of an influential person who plays a key role in helping you accomplish important goals.

Socially, this is a rewarding time—your involvement in community or charitable activities may earn you recognition or even a token of honor. Friends will add color to your life, and you won’t hesitate to spend generously on shared fun and relaxation. However, in love matters, a minor disagreement or emotional misunderstanding could arise, which should be handled with calmness and understanding.

Married life remains peaceful and emotionally fulfilling, supported by trust and affection between partners. Health-wise, the cold weather calls for attention—taking preventive care will help maintain your vitality. Overall, Geminis can look forward to success, popularity, and contentment, as long as they balance their emotional responses and stay mindful of their well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gemini Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Gemini Daily Horoscope Today Gemini Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Election 2025
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
Cities
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget