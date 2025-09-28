Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (29 September, 2025): Creative Growth, Spiritual Engagement And Subtle Strains To Manage

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (29 September, 2025): Creative Growth, Spiritual Engagement And Subtle Strains To Manage

Creativity and faith uplift you, though family differences and health worries bring challenges, balanced by friends’ support and inner peace.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 29):

Your interests in creativity, music or art grow stronger, inspiring you to explore passions that bring fulfilment. A deeper connection with spirituality may also draw you into religious or cultural activities, possibly involving visits to sacred places with family. Such experiences will add both peace and purpose to your days.

At the same time, concerns over your partner’s health may demand attention, urging you to be supportive and present. Stress might creep in from various directions, testing your ability to stay calm under pressure. Disagreements with brothers or close relatives over views or decisions could add another layer of tension, so patience is essential.

The happiness of children adds brightness, balancing the weight of challenges. You will also find your social circle offering steady encouragement, with friends stepping in to provide reassurance and even financial opportunities. Despite the workload, moments of mental peace will arise when you focus on creativity and meaningful connections.

Your confidence may waver at times, yet determination helps you move forward. A timely gesture from a trusted companion could even bring financial gain. Ultimately, finding balance between creativity, faith and responsibility is your strongest asset.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 28 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
