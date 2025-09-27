Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (28 September, 2025): Natives To Face Cautionary Phase Amid Challenges

Capricorn natives encounter a demanding period marked by professional obstacles, family disagreements, and the need for vigilance in health and property matters.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 28):

For Capricorn individuals, this phase may prove challenging, with the likelihood of unnecessary hustle and involvement in avoidable disputes. Engagements in arguments or conflicts could lead to complications, and there is a potential risk of falling prey to adversarial schemes. Exercising prudence in professional and personal dealings is essential to navigate these circumstances effectively.

Health is expected to be a concern, as fatigue or minor ailments may surface, making it important to monitor well-being closely and maintain a balanced routine. In business or professional matters, losses or setbacks could occur, requiring careful planning and thoughtful decision-making to mitigate impact. Those in jobs may face differences with partners or colleagues, which could affect workplace harmony and performance.

Within the family, disputes over ancestral property or inherited assets may arise, demanding patience, diplomacy, and tactful negotiation to prevent escalation. Extra caution is advised while using vehicles or engaging in travel, as accidents or mishaps are possible if care is not taken. By approaching this period with vigilance, restraint, and careful management of responsibilities, Capricorn natives can navigate challenges while minimizing potential setbacks.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Published at : 27 Sep 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
