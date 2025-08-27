Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (28 August, 2025): Business Growth, Financial Gains And Key Decisions Ahead

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (28 August, 2025): Business Growth, Financial Gains And Key Decisions Ahead

Astrological prediction highlights growth in business, possible government projects, academic success for children, and the need for caution in decisions.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (August 28):

A phase of strong progress is indicated, but it comes with the need for careful decision-making. In professional matters, you must pay close attention to the details of your work rather than relying on others blindly. A partnership agreement or business deal may be finalised, yet it could bring hidden challenges later if not handled wisely. Opportunities for government-related projects or tenders are likely, and securing one can significantly strengthen your financial standing.

On the family front, a child may move to another place for academic pursuits, which could bring both pride and emotional adjustments. However, do not let emotions dictate major decisions. Choices made impulsively or under pressure may lead to regret in the future. Trust should be earned rather than given without thought, as blind faith in someone could bring unnecessary losses or disappointment later.

Overall, this period promises success if you balance ambition with caution. Take a strategic approach to work, review commitments thoroughly before signing, and remain practical in financial or personal matters. With careful planning, you can avoid setbacks and turn opportunities into lasting achievements.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
