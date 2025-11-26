Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Capricorn Daily Horoscope (27 November, 2025): Property Relief, Career Progress, A Wave Of Fresh Determination

A strong mix of confidence, problem-solving and family discussions brings clarity in property matters, work decisions and personal goals.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 08:00 PM (IST)
Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (November 27):

A powerful surge of energy motivates you to take bold, decisive actions in both personal and professional spheres. Work-related progress improves significantly as you actively seek advice and guidance from a trusted family member, mentor, or senior colleague. Relationship dynamics may feel slightly strained at times, urging you to communicate with patience, empathy, and emotional balance to maintain harmony. Any long-standing dispute concerning property, land, or shared assets moves steadily toward resolution, bringing a welcome sense of relief, restored stability, and reduced tension. Health requires attention as minor issues may arise, demanding timely care and consistent preventive measures for overall well-being.

For those seeking employment or exploring new opportunities, encouraging news may arrive unexpectedly, providing clarity and helping you overcome previous uncertainty or hesitation. Business decisions, particularly those related to expansion, partnerships, or strategic investments, should be approached with careful thought, realistic expectations, and thorough planning.

It is important to avoid reacting impulsively to conflicts, disagreements, or misunderstandings that may arise around you. Staying focused, calm, and grounded becomes the key to achieving long-term success, maintaining stability, and ensuring steady progress in both professional and personal endeavors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
