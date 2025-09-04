Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCapricorn Daily Horoscope (05 September, 2025): Innovation, Travel, And Strategic Planning

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (05 September, 2025): Innovation, Travel, And Strategic Planning

Benefit from strategic decisions, enjoyable journeys, and family guidance while achieving stability and growth in work and personal life.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Capricorn Horoscope: Hello, ambitious Capricorn! You're known for your discipline, practicality, and determination to climb the ladder of success. Capricorn signs will always get what they set their mind to, in both personal and professional life— no excuses. Your horoscope serves as your guide to achieving your goals with unwavering focus and unshakeable resolve. 

Capricorn Daily Horoscope (September 04):

A fresh start infused with innovative thinking and openness to new experiences will mark the phase this time. There will be opportunities for travel. Whether for work or leisure, but this travel opportunity will offer both enjoyment and personal growth. Spending time with family at scenic or serene locations will foster bonding and rejuvenation. Social and political involvement may attract attention and influence, allowing your contributions to make a meaningful impact.

Financial stability remains consistent. Remember that strategic decisions in business or property investments are likely to yield profitable outcomes for you. Introducing new initiatives or ideas can amplify results, particularly when backed by careful planning and guidance from experienced individuals. Those involved in agricultural or dairy-related activities may witness positive returns on their investments, making your day cheerful and surrounded by positivity.

Consulting family elders before making major decisions will definitely ensure blessings. It will also enhance the likelihood of success for you. A balanced approach to work, personal relationships, and societal responsibilities will create a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction for you. This period encourages harmonising innovation, practical action, and relationship nurturing to maximise overall growth and happiness.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Tomorrow Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn Zodiac Sign Horoscopes Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
'Taxed Even Children's Toffees': Modi Slams Congress GST Overhaul; Hails Cuts On Food, Medicines
India
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
PM Modi, EU Leaders Push For Early FTA, Von Der Leyen Says 'India Has Important Role' In Ending Ukraine War
India
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’; Suvendu Says ‘Will Not Accept This Insult’
‘Modi Chor’ Slogan By Mamata In Assembly Stokes BJP Ire Over ‘Anarchy’: ‘Trend Started By Rahul Gandhi’
Cities
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Bengal Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
‘Gaddi Chor, Vote Chor, Anti-Bengali’: Mamata Tears Into BJP Amid Assembly Ruckus — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget