Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroCancer Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): Supportive Partnerships, Smart Investments, Mindful Health

Cancer Daily Horoscope (December 04, 2025): Supportive Partnerships, Smart Investments, Mindful Health

A favourable period brings supportive partnerships and positive investment opportunities, though certain health concerns may need mindful attention.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cancer Horoscope: Welcome, nurturing Cancer! You are celebrated for your deep empathy, intuitive nature, and fierce protectiveness of your loved ones. Cancer signs may seem prickly at first meeting, but once they decide to become friends with someone, that person has a friend for life. Your horoscope offers insights into understanding and managing your emotions, helping you ride the waves of life's challenges while creating a haven for yourself and your loved ones. 

Cancer Daily Horoscope (December 04):

A fortunate and supportive phase emerges for you, bringing positive developments across personal and professional spheres. Collaborative energy strengthens as partners, colleagues, or associates step forward with assistance, cooperation, and shared vision. This renewed support helps you reorganise ongoing tasks or make improvements to long-standing commitments that require refinement.

Investment-related matters appear highly favourable. Opportunities that align with your long-term goals may present themselves, offering the potential for steady financial growth. Whether related to property, savings, or structured plans, careful evaluation and timely action could yield meaningful rewards. While the day remains largely promising, certain health-related concerns may surface. These might not be severe but should not be ignored. Maintaining discipline in food habits, rest patterns, and emotional balance can prevent small issues from developing further. Prioritise self-care by listening to your body and maintaining a calm environment.

Overall, this period brings a blend of productive energy, strategic clarity, and supportive relationships. With timely decision-making and conscious well-being, you can secure both stability and progress in the days ahead.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Horoscope Cancer Horoscope Horoscope Astrological Prediction Cancer Daily Horoscope
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
World
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
'Radicalised Islamist Asim Munir Wants War With India', Claims Imran Khan’s Sister
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget