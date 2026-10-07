Astro Analysis | CJP Protest 2026: What Could Happen At Jantar Mantar On October 10?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Protest boosts visibility, but major movement needs more effort.

The CJP is set to hold a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10. The demonstration has received open support from five left-wing student organisations, raising questions over how impactful the protest could be and whether it could develop into a larger movement. According to an astrological analysis of CJP's chart, the protest could help the organisation gain visibility and reach a wider audience. However, the organisation may also face challenges in maintaining unity, managing the gathering and dealing with criticism.

Strong Venus Transit May Bring Attention To CJP

CJP's chart, based on the time and place of its formation on May 16, 2026, at 11:37 PM in Delhi, has Capricorn as the ascendant. On October 10, Venus, the planet associated with public image and recognition, will be positioned in its own sign Libra in the tenth house of public influence and reputation. Venus is also strongly placed in the Navamsa chart. This indicates that CJP's voice could reach a larger section of people through the protest. People who were previously unfamiliar with the organisation may also take notice of its activities, while its leaders could receive greater media attention. However, Venus will be retrograde at the time. In astrology, a retrograde planet is associated with past matters resurfacing. As a result, along with increased publicity, CJP could also face renewed attention over previous controversies and statements made by its leaders.

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Gathering Support May Be Easier, But Managing The Crowd Could Be Difficult

The Tarabala calculation also indicates support from outside sources on October 10. The day will be ruled by Hasta Nakshatra, which forms Sampat Tara when calculated from CJP's birth star, Krittika. This favourable combination could explain the support extended by left-wing student organisations to the protest. However, the planetary position also indicates challenges. The Moon and Saturn will be opposite each other on the day. In astrology, this combination is associated with pressure, mental stress and unexpected obstacles. While CJP may receive support and see a sizeable gathering, maintaining discipline, communicating effectively with workers and handling any disorder at the venue could prove challenging for its leadership.

Police And Administration Could Remain A Key Concern

Recent protests in Delhi have often involved strict police arrangements and barricading. Therefore, administrative permissions, routes for movement and police monitoring are likely to remain important factors during the Jantar Mantar protest. However, the planetary positions alone cannot establish that there will definitely be arrests, a lathi charge or any major administrative action. The influence of the Moon and Saturn points towards general tension and obstacles rather than a specific police action. The actual situation at the venue will depend on circumstances on the ground. There could, however, be a possibility of tensions increasing after the afternoon.

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Can The Protest Turn Into A Larger Movement?

CJP is currently passing through the Sun Mahadasha, with the Jupiter Antardasha and Pratyantar Dasha in operation. In the organisation's foundation chart, Jupiter is positioned in the sixth house associated with struggle, hard work and expenditure. This indicates that the organisation's difficulties may not immediately reduce after the protest. Instead, CJP may need to put in greater effort and resources to continue its activities. The Dashamsha chart, which is associated with the results of one's work, also shows a weak position of Saturn, the ascendant lord. This suggests that getting immediate concrete results from the efforts may be difficult. Therefore, while the October 10 protest could give CJP greater visibility, turning it into a major nationwide movement would require considerably more effort from the organisation.

What Could Be The Impact On The Government And Opposition?

According to the astrological analysis, the clearest benefit for CJP could be increased recognition and a wider reach for its message. The protest may attract the attention of new supporters, although organisational challenges and obstacles could also increase. The Modi government could face greater pressure to respond to the issue. The relevant planetary periods and annual chart indicate the possibility of additional efforts and resources being required to mobilise support. As CJP brings the issue into the spotlight, the BJP could intensify its counter-campaign and outreach among supporters.

The government may have to respond to continuing questions and repeatedly clarify its position on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi Could Also Get An Opportunity To Raise The Issue

Rahul Gandhi may also get an opportunity to present his position on the issue. His planetary indications suggest that he could attract public attention, but may also face sharp criticism and opposition over his statements. The Opposition could therefore get an issue with which to corner the government. However, the support received by CJP does not necessarily appear to be translating directly into support for the Congress.

Social Media Discussion May Increase

The planetary positions also indicate that the protest and statements associated with it could generate increased discussion on social media. CJP's chart suggests that the organisation could gain greater recognition through the October 10 protest, while facing challenges in managing the event and sustaining its activities. Overall, the astrological analysis does not indicate an immediate major crisis for the government or suggest that all of CJP's demands will be accepted at once. However, the issue is likely to remain in discussion for some time.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]