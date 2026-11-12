Weekly Horoscope (November 15-21): Check Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avoid impulsive decisions, disagreements; maintain a calm approach.

The week from November 15 to 21, 2026, may bring important developments in career, finances, education and relationships for all 12 zodiac signs. With Mercury and Venus turning direct, followed by the Sun's transit into Scorpio, several zodiac signs may get opportunities to move forward in professional and personal matters. While Cancer and Scorpio natives may find opportunities to discuss work and income, Virgo and Capricorn could focus on pending payments and professional connections.

According to Vedic astrology, Mercury will turn direct on November 13, followed by Venus on November 14. The Sun will enter Scorpio on November 16 at 7:48 PM. On the same day, Mars and Jupiter will form a close conjunction in Leo, with Ketu also positioned in the sign. These planetary movements may increase confidence and encourage new initiatives. However, natives should avoid impulsive decisions and unnecessary disagreements.

The Moon will begin the week in Capricorn before moving into Aquarius on November 17 at 3:30 PM. It will then enter Pisces on November 20 at 12:49 AM. These movements may bring different influences during the beginning, middle and end of the week.

Take a look at the weekly horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs from November 15 to 21, 2026.

Aries

Aries natives may get another opportunity to reopen a professional or business discussion that has been pending. With Mercury turning direct in the seventh house, conversations with clients, colleagues and business partners may become more productive. Make sure to present your work on time between November 15 and 17. The following days could bring useful information through professional contacts.

Mars and Jupiter in the fifth house may increase enthusiasm for education and creative activities, although Ketu's influence could make it difficult to maintain focus.

In love and relationships, an unfinished conversation may come up again. Listen to your partner's perspective before reaching a conclusion. After the evening of November 16, shared finances and important documents may require additional attention. Expenses on personal needs or outings could also increase towards the weekend.

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Taurus

Taurus natives may experience an increase in professional responsibilities during the middle of the week. Mercury turning direct in the sixth house could help move forward with pending applications, reports and workplace procedures. Advice from a teacher or experienced colleague may prove useful in the beginning of the week.

Between November 17 and 19, professional performance may become a priority. Those involved in business should keep track of payments and stock availability alongside sales.

Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in the fourth house may create restlessness regarding household arrangements. Avoid making decisions about relocation or purchases out of frustration. The Sun's entry into the seventh house may bring questions of authority and expectations into relationships. Students should make time for preparation despite family responsibilities.

Gemini

Gemini natives may get an opportunity to present revised work or revisit an earlier proposal. With Mercury turning direct in the fifth house, communication and clarity of thought may benefit those involved in writing, designing, teaching and interviews.

Financial matters or incomplete information could create some delays at the beginning of the week. From November 17 afternoon onwards, education and guidance may require greater attention.

Mars in the third house may encourage you to take initiative, but be careful with messages and public comments, as harsh words could create misunderstandings. Conversations in love life may move forward, although resolving an old disagreement may take more than one discussion.

Work responsibilities could increase on November 20 and 21. Avoid unnecessary purchases and make sure to get enough rest.

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Cancer

Cancer natives may get an opportunity to discuss salary, professional fees or pending payments during this week. Mars and Jupiter in the second house may connect professional efforts with financial gains. Keep a record of your work and achievements so that you can present your expectations clearly.

However, the influence of Mars and Ketu could make communication somewhat impatient. Maintain a calm tone while discussing important financial or professional matters.

The beginning of the week may bring an important conversation with a partner or colleague. Between November 17 and 19, shared expenses and paperwork could take additional time. The Sun's entry into the fifth house on November 16 may increase your desire for recognition in education and creative activities.

Avoid comparing your relationship with others. Advice from an experienced person may prove helpful towards the weekend.

Leo

Leo natives may feel motivated to take up new responsibilities at work. Mars and Jupiter in your zodiac sign could increase enthusiasm and confidence. However, Ketu's presence may create fluctuations in motivation, with periods of intense activity followed by sudden disinterest.

Mercury turning direct in the third house may help move forward with applications, professional contacts and pending discussions. Focus on completing unfinished tasks between November 15 and 17.

After this period, partnerships and relationships may need more attention. The Sun, your ruling planet, will enter the fourth house on November 16 evening, bringing household requirements into focus.

Keep shared financial matters transparent over the weekend. Avoid allowing workplace frustrations to affect conversations with family members.

Virgo

Virgo natives may get an opportunity to resolve pending payments and discuss financial matters. With Mercury, your ruling planet, turning direct in the second house, this could be a favourable period to clarify amounts, payment schedules and financial commitments.

The beginning of the week may be useful for studies, presentations and creative assignments. However, daily responsibilities could increase after November 17 afternoon.

Venus turning direct in your zodiac sign may bring personal preferences and romantic relationships into focus. Avoid repeatedly pointing out minor shortcomings, as this could make your partner uncomfortable.

Mars and Jupiter in the twelfth house may increase expenses and behind-the-scenes work. An important conversation with a partner or colleague may take place over the weekend. Consider both your budget and actual requirements before making purchases.

Libra

Libra natives may gain greater clarity about their next professional steps. Mercury turning direct in your zodiac sign could help move forward with interviews, proposals and important personal discussions.

Mars and Jupiter in the eleventh house may activate professional networks and income-related plans. However, disagreements over credit or the division of responsibilities could arise in group activities. Make sure all terms are clearly discussed rather than relying only on personal connections.

Household responsibilities may require attention at the beginning of the week. Between November 17 and 19, education and love life could become priorities.

Venus, your ruling planet, in the twelfth house may increase expenses related to comfort, travel or relationships. Use the weekend to complete pending tasks and handle family-related financial discussions calmly.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may get an opportunity to strengthen their professional position this week. Mars, your ruling planet, is positioned in the tenth house alongside Jupiter, which may increase your enthusiasm for handling challenging assignments and leading projects.

However, Ketu's influence could create dissatisfaction with your current role. If you receive additional responsibilities, make sure you also have the necessary authority and resources to complete them.

The Sun will enter your zodiac sign on November 16 evening. This may encourage you to present your work and achievements before senior officials. Professional contacts could be helpful, while Venus in the eleventh house may bring support from others.

The beginning of the week may focus on networking, followed by household matters in the middle. Education and personal relationships could become important on November 20 and 21. Avoid making major purchases before receiving expected payments.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives may get another opportunity to revive an old professional collaboration or income-related discussion. Mercury turning direct in the eleventh house may bring support through contacts and professional networks.

Venus turning direct in the tenth house could make workplace presentation and professional behaviour particularly important. Family-related expenses may require attention at the beginning of the week.

After November 17 afternoon, focus on applications, important messages and pending communication.

Mars and Jupiter in the ninth house may increase your interest in learning new things and exploring different directions. Advice from teachers and senior colleagues could prove useful, even if you initially disagree with their views.

The Sun's entry into the twelfth house may bring private preparation and expenses into focus. Reserve the weekend for family and relationships.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives may get an opportunity to present their views and discuss their professional progress at the beginning of the week. Mercury turning direct in the tenth house could help move forward with work reviews, revised reports and discussions about professional responsibilities.

Venus in the ninth house may bring support through training programmes or guidance from experienced individuals. After November 17 afternoon, financial matters and family-related decisions may require attention.

Mars, Jupiter and Ketu in the eighth house could create fluctuations in work involving shared resources. Avoid agreeing to anything without having complete information.

The Sun's entry into the eleventh house on November 16 may make professional contacts more useful. Conversations and short journeys could feature over the weekend. Make sure to communicate your work commitments clearly to your partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may need cooperation and clear communication to move professional matters forward. Mars and Jupiter in the seventh house could increase activity related to partnerships. However, Ketu's influence may create confusion about the expectations of others.

Discuss responsibilities and payments clearly before beginning any joint project. Mercury turning direct in the ninth house may help with studies, applications and discussions about professional guidance.

The beginning of the week may involve expenses and personal preparations. Between November 17 and 19, the Moon's transit through your zodiac sign may encourage you to express your thoughts and opinions.

The Sun's entry into the tenth house on November 16 could increase professional expectations and responsibilities. Avoid making relationship decisions without considering your partner's perspective. The weekend may be suitable for spending time with family and reviewing your budget.

Pisces

Pisces natives may be entrusted with challenging professional responsibilities during this week. Jupiter, your ruling planet, along with Mars in the sixth house, may bring attention to competition, hard work and workplace challenges.

If disagreements arise within your team, avoid turning professional differences into personal conflicts. Mercury turning direct in the eighth house may provide an opportunity to resolve old financial accounts or complications involving shared payments.

Professional contacts could offer support at the beginning of the week. Between November 17 and 19, expenses and personal preparations may require more time.

Venus turning direct in the seventh house may help you address unfinished conversations with your partner. The Sun's entry into the ninth house could bring education, learning and guidance into focus.

Use November 20 and 21 to review your priorities and plan activities according to your energy levels.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]