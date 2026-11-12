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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Saturn's December Transit May Bring Career Growth And Salary Hikes For 6 Zodiac Signs

Astro Analysis | Saturn's December Transit May Bring Career Growth And Salary Hikes For 6 Zodiac Signs

Saturn turns direct in Pisces on December 11, 2026. According to astrology, six zodiac signs may see career growth, promotions, financial gains and relief from professional challenges.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
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  • Discipline, specific remedies are advised for harnessing benefits.

Saturn, known as Shani Dev in Vedic astrology, is set to turn direct in Pisces on December 11, 2026, bringing a significant astrological shift towards the end of the year. According to astrological predictions, this planetary movement could bring relief from professional challenges and open new opportunities for career growth, promotions and financial gains for six zodiac signs.

Saturn has been retrograde since July 27, 2026, and will resume direct motion after approximately 138 days. It is expected to remain in Pisces until June 3, 2027, before moving into Aries. Astrologically, Saturn's direct movement is believed to bring momentum to delayed tasks and help people receive results for their previous efforts.

Shani Margi 2026: How Saturn's Direct Movement May Affect Careers

In Vedic astrology, Saturn is associated with discipline, hard work, responsibility and karma. Its retrograde phase is traditionally linked with delays, professional pressure and obstacles despite consistent efforts.

With Saturn turning direct on December 11, astrologers believe pending projects may begin moving forward, workplace challenges could ease and employees may see greater recognition for their contributions.

For working professionals, this period is considered favourable for promotions, salary increments, job changes and new responsibilities. Those waiting for transfers or important career decisions may also experience progress. However, career advancement could come with additional responsibilities and a greater workload.

ALSO READ | Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday, November 12, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

6 Zodiac Signs That May Benefit From Shani Margi 2026

Libra

Libra natives may experience favourable developments in their professional lives. According to astrological predictions, opportunities for promotions and salary increments could arise. Those preparing for government jobs may also find this period encouraging, with possibilities of progress in their efforts.

Capricorn

For Capricorn natives, Saturn's direct movement may help resolve long-standing workplace challenges. Their performance could receive appreciation from senior officials, while some may be entrusted with additional responsibilities or leadership opportunities.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may experience improvements in their financial circumstances. Astrological predictions suggest the possibility of additional income sources, the release of pending bonuses or recovery of outstanding payments. This period may also help them strengthen their financial position.

Aries

Aries natives may benefit from opportunities involving multinational companies or international work assignments. Professional developments connected with overseas projects could prove favourable. They may also find it easier to manage unnecessary expenses and improve financial discipline.

Gemini

Gemini natives may come across promising job opportunities during this period. Those seeking a career change could explore new possibilities, while professionals may find it easier to complete pending targets and assignments.

Taurus

For Taurus natives, Saturn's direct movement is expected to bring greater stability to their careers. Their position at the workplace may become stronger, and consistent efforts could help them gain recognition and professional confidence.

ALSO READ | Astro Analysis | Mars Enters Leo On November 12, Saturn's Aspect May Bring Challenges For These Zodiac Signs

Shani Margi 2026: Astrological Remedies For Saturn

In traditional beliefs, Saturn is associated with karma and rewards people according to their actions. Maintaining honesty, discipline and consistency in professional responsibilities is considered important during this period.

Some commonly suggested remedies include lighting a mustard oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree on Saturdays, chanting the mantra 'Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah' and donating black sesame seeds or footwear to those in need. Respecting workers and people engaged in difficult labour is also considered auspicious.

 [Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What astrological remedies are suggested during this period?

Maintaining honesty, discipline, and consistency is important. Remedies include lighting a mustard oil lamp on Saturdays, chanting 'Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah', and donating to those in need.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shani Dev Zodiac Signs #astrology Saturn Transit 2026 Saturn Direct 2026
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