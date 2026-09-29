Astro Analysis | Gold Price Prediction 2026: Should Buy Gold Or Wait Till Dhanteras?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High gold prices spark buyer dilemma before festive season.

Astrology predicts October 25-November 8 as sensitive period.

Analysis suggests market volatility, not guaranteed price direction.

Investment decisions rely on real factors, not solely astrology.

Gold prices are already trading at elevated levels, leaving buyers with an important question ahead of the festive season , should they buy gold in October or wait until Dhanteras? On September 28, 24-carat gold was trading at around Rs 1.54 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was around Rs 1.42 lakh per 10 grams. With prices already high, some buyers may be waiting for a correction, while others may be concerned that gold could become more expensive closer to Dhanteras. An astrological analysis of India's horoscope suggests that the period between October 25 and November 8, 2026 could be significant for gold, silver and jewellery markets. However, astrology does not provide a guaranteed indication of whether gold prices will rise or fall on a particular date.

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Gold Price Prediction 2026: What Does India's Horoscope Say?

For this analysis, India's Independence horoscope has been considered, using August 15, 1947, at midnight in New Delhi as the reference. The horoscope has Taurus ascendant. According to the analysis, Venus, the ascendant lord, is placed in Cancer, along with Saturn. Mars is expected to move through this area towards the end of October, making the planetary movements important from an astrological perspective.

October 25: Mars-Saturn Connection May Increase Market Sensitivity

October 25 is considered the beginning of the sensitive period. On this date, transit Mars is expected to pass over Saturn in India's horoscope. In mundane astrology, a Mars-Saturn connection is traditionally associated with pressure, obstacles, sudden reactions and fluctuations. However, this combination should not be interpreted as a direct indication that gold prices will either rise or fall. The analysis instead suggests that market conditions could become more sensitive around this period.

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October 28: Why Is This Date Important For Gold?

October 28 is highlighted as one of the key dates in the analysis. Transit Mars is expected to come very close to India's natal Venus. Venus is traditionally associated with jewellery, luxury purchases, consumption and people's willingness to spend. Venus also happens to be the ascendant lord in India's horoscope. According to the astrological interpretation, this planetary activation could lead to stronger reactions in areas associated with gold, silver, jewellery and festive buying. This does not necessarily mean that gold prices will increase. Rather, the period could see heightened activity or volatility in gold and jewellery-related markets.

Venus Also Becomes Important In The Dasha Period

India's horoscope is currently undergoing Mars Mahadasha, which began on September 12, 2025, and will continue until September 12, 2032. According to the analysis, the Mars-Rahu period is currently active. Venus becomes particularly significant between October and December 2026. Therefore, around October 28, Venus becomes important both through planetary transit and the dasha sequence. The analysis considers this convergence significant for areas connected with jewellery and luxury spending.

2026 Annual Hororscope Venus In The Wealth House

The 2026 annual horoscope considered in the analysis has Leo ascendant, with Venus placed in the second house in Virgo. In Vedic astrology, the second house is traditionally associated with wealth, finances and financial resources. Venus, meanwhile, is associated with luxury goods and jewellery. Venus is considered debilitated in Virgo. The analysis therefore suggests that price, affordability and value for money could remain important considerations for buyers during the festive season. This placement, however, does not indicate that gold will necessarily become cheaper.

October 23-30: Mercury's Movement Adds Another Layer

Another period highlighted in the analysis is October 23-30. During this period, Mercury's sub-period within Jupiter's dasha becomes active. Mercury is also expected to turn retrograde on October 24. In astrology, Mercury is associated with trade, transactions, communication and financial decisions. Its retrograde movement is therefore interpreted as potentially making decisions related to markets and transactions more sensitive.

October 31: Jupiter Changes Signs

Jupiter is expected to move from Cancer into Leo on October 31. Mars has been transiting Cancer since September 18 and is expected to remain there until November 12. According to the analysis, Mars receives the influence of exalted Jupiter in Cancer until October 31. Once Jupiter moves into Leo, Mars will no longer have the same association and will move towards its deeper debilitation degree in Cancer during the first week of November. As a result, the sensitive period that begins around October 28 could continue into early November.

Dhanteras 2026: What Does Astrology Indicate?

Dhanteras will be observed on November 6, 2026. According to the analysis, Venus is also expected to change its position around this time. Venus is expected to move back from Libra into Virgo, which is considered its debilitated sign in Vedic astrology. The 2026 annual horoscope for India also places Venus in Virgo. This repetition is interpreted as an indication that budget, pricing and value for money could remain important factors for festive purchases. However, it does not mean that gold will definitely become more expensive or cheaper on Dhanteras.

Diwali 2026: Another Important Date

November 8, the day of Diwali, is another significant date in the analysis. Transit Mars is expected to move over India's natal Sun on this day. In astrology, gold is traditionally associated with both the Sun and Venus. Based on this interpretation, the period between October 25 and November 8 is considered potentially significant for fluctuations in gold, silver and jewellery-related activity.

Should You Buy Gold In October Or Wait Till Dhanteras?

The astrological analysis does not guarantee that gold will become cheaper on Dhanteras. Instead, it highlights several planetary changes between October 25 and November 8 that could make this period more sensitive from an astrological perspective. For those buying jewellery for personal or festive use, dividing purchases across different dates rather than relying entirely on a single day may be a practical approach. Those who follow the tradition of buying gold on Dhanteras could also keep a symbolic purchase for the occasion. For investment purposes, however, astrology should not be the sole basis for a gold-buying decision. International gold prices, the dollar-rupee exchange rate, interest rates, import duties, geopolitical developments and investment demand are among the real-world factors that influence gold prices. According to the astrological analysis, the key takeaway is not a guaranteed direction for gold prices, but a period that may warrant closer attention to market movements.

October 28, October 31, November 6 and November 8 are the key dates highlighted in the analysis.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]