ABP Live Astro Analysis: What Is Mangal Dosha? Know Its Meaning, Impact On Marriage And More

During wedding discussions in India, one term that often takes center stage is Mangal Dosha. But what exactly is Mangal Dosha, and what do ancient scriptures say about it? Let’s understand this widely discussed astrological belief.

Ancient texts of astrology such as Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra and Phaladeepika clearly mention Mangal Dosha. According to these scriptures, if the planet Mars (Mangal) is positioned in the 1st, 4th, 7th, 8th, or 12th house of a birth chart, Mangal Dosha is formed.

Also known as Kuja Dosha, it is believed to cause obstacles in marriage, mental stress, conflict, and even separation. Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra states that when Mars occupies these specific houses, it results in Kuja Dosha, which can negatively affect marital harmony.

How To Identify Mangal Dosha Before Marriage

To determine whether a prospective bride or groom has Mangal Dosha, astrologers examine the position of Mars in the birth chart. If Mars is placed in the first, fourth, seventh, eighth, or twelfth house, the dosha is considered present. The impact is further analyzed based on whether benefic planets aspect Mars and whether both partners have the same dosha.

Classical texts like Phaladeepika and Jatak Parijat explain that if Mars occupies these houses from either the birth ascendant or the Moon ascendant, it may lead to delays or obstacles in marriage.

Does Mangal Dosha Always Cause Harm?

Astrology does not consider every Mangal Dosha to be destructive. If both partners have Mangal Dosha, the principle of dosha samya (dosha cancellation) applies. Phaladeepika explains that when the same dosha exists in both horoscopes, it neutralizes its negative impact and does not harm married life.

Additionally, the dosha is believed to be mitigated if benefic planets like Jupiter or the Moon aspect Mars, or if Mars is placed in its exalted position, where it may even give positive results.

How Can Mangal Dosha Affect Married Life?

According to astrological belief, Mangal Dosha can lead to mental unrest, anger, aggression, and frequent arguments between partners. In severe cases, especially when Mars is placed in the seventh, eighth, or twelfth house, it is associated with separation or divorce. When Mars is in the fourth house, it is believed to disturb domestic peace and comfort.

Jatak Parijat mentions that if Mars or Rahu occupies the seventh house, it can result in constant conflict, separation, and even hostility between spouses.

Is Mangal Dosha Linked To Modern Health Concepts?

Some traditional interpretations connect Mangal Dosha with Ayurvedic concepts such as pitta prakriti, blood-related disorders, and mental imbalance. Traits like anger, restlessness, and lack of cooperation are believed to strain relationships over time.

Scriptural Remedies For Mangal Dosha

Astrological texts suggest that Mangal Dosha can be reduced or neutralized through proper rituals and remedies. These include symbolic Kumbh Vivah, chanting Mars-related mantras, observing Tuesday fasts, reciting Hanuman Chalisa or Sundarkand, and wearing coral gemstones under expert guidance.

The text Manasagari states that with appropriate rituals and corrective measures, not only Mangal Dosha but also other associated defects can be alleviated.

Mythological References Linked To Mangal Dosha

Astrological interpretations often cite mythological examples. Draupadi is believed to have had a strong Martian influence, which is associated with her multiple marriages. The story of Nala and Damayanti reflects separation caused by planetary influences, followed by reunion after corrective measures.

Should One Fear Mangal Dosha?

According to astrology, Mangal Dosha may create invisible cracks in a marital relationship. However, if identified in time and addressed properly, the same relationship can transform into one of harmony and prosperity. Instead of fear, awareness and informed remedies are emphasized by astrologers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]