Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The world entered Donald Trump’s second presidency with fragile hope, but 2026 appears set to become a year of extraordinary turbulence.

From escalating unrest in Iran and the explosive Greenland standoff to rare and dangerous astrological alignments in Trump’s birth chart, the coming year may test both his leadership and personal resilience like never before.

Astrological calculations, combined with unfolding global events, raise one unsettling question: Can Donald Trump complete his four-year term?

Let us explore the planetary storm approaching.

ALSO READ: ABP Live Astro Analysis: Can PM Modi Win The Nobel Peace Prize This Year? Know What His Horoscope Suggests

Iran’s Volcanic Revolt And Trump’s War Warning

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The opening weeks of January 2026 have plunged Iran into chaos. The collapse of the Iranian rial has ignited nationwide protests across all 31 provinces, with violent crackdowns already claiming dozens of lives.

President Trump has issued a stark ultimatum: if Tehran continues its violent suppression, American military intervention remains firmly on the table.

Astrologically, Trump’s chart shows a powerful activation of Mars, the planet of war and aggression, pulling his administration toward high-risk military decisions. Such a path, experts warn, could trigger irreversible geopolitical consequences for both America and the wider world.

The Greenland Dispute: Expansion Or Isolation?

In January 2026, Trump reignited his long-standing ambition to gain control of Greenland. During a closed-door White House meeting with energy executives, he reportedly declared that America would acquire Greenland “one way or another.”

Denmark responded fiercely, calling it an assault on sovereignty and ordering its military to adopt a “shoot-first” defensive posture.

From an astrological standpoint, a rare Saturn–Rahu conjunction is driving Trump toward extreme expansionist policies. This volatile alignment threatens NATO unity and is already generating growing distrust within America itself.

Why 2026 Is Exceptionally Dangerous For Trump

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

1. Saturn–Rahu Conjunction

In 2026, Saturn and Rahu unite in Pisces, a notorious configuration often associated with the sudden downfall of powerful leaders, abrupt career reversals, and health emergencies.

2. Health Concerns

At 79, Trump remains intensely active under extraordinary international pressure. Several astrologers identify July 2026 as a particularly dangerous month, warning of situations “like standing at the edge of a deep pit.”

3. Rising Domestic Unrest

Trump’s horoscope suggests that by mid-2026, even American citizens may pour onto the streets in protest against his aggressive policies, placing his presidency under severe internal strain.

Trump’s Horoscope And The Deadly ‘Jupiter–Venus’ Phase

Born on 14 June 1946 with Leo ascendant, Trump is currently running through Jupiter’s major period, but 2026 introduces the most dangerous phase, Venus sub-period (lasting until June 2027).

In Vedic astrology, Jupiter and Venus are natural enemies. Crucially, in Trump’s chart, Venus governs the 2nd and 7th ‘maraka’ houses, traditionally associated with severe crisis, legal peril, loss of position, and physical vulnerability.

Venus sits in his 12th house of loss and hospitals, reinforcing powerful signals of health complications and the possibility of a premature end to his term.

The 2026 Saturn Transit And Rahu’s Trap

The planetary maze tightens further:

Saturn transits Pisces, impacting Trump’s 8th house of sudden transformation and endings.

Ketu moves across his ascendant, while Rahu occupies the 7th house, intensifying psychological pressure, unpredictable behaviour, and dangerous decision-making.

These transits explain Trump’s increasingly aggressive posture on Iran and Greenland, and why his leadership may become ever more volatile.

If Trump Cannot Complete His Term, What Happens Next?

Should these planetary warnings unfold, America may face unprecedented instability:

Rise of JD Vance: Vice-President JD Vance could assume power amid national division and political turbulence.

Dollar Under Threat: The dollar’s global dominance could weaken, opening doors for China and Russia to reshape the world order.

Domestic Conflict: Deepening polarisation may push America towards conditions resembling a new internal civil conflict.

The Ultimate Trial Of Fire

Donald Trump has survived extraordinary crises before, supported by powerful Raj Yogas in his horoscope. Yet 2026 stands apart.

Iran’s uprising, the Greenland confrontation, hostile planetary transits, and rare destructive alignments suggest that this may be the most severe test of his life and leadership.

The stars whisper one chilling possibility:

By the end of 2026, the face of American power itself could be transformed.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]