In astrology, planetary movements are never static, and when it comes to Saturn (Shani Dev), the world watches closely. The year 2026 is set to be particularly significant, as Saturn’s influence will be felt with full intensity. During this period, Saturn will transit into Pisces, a water sign ruled by Jupiter.

Saturn’s movement through a water sign is expected to impact not only individual lives but also the global economy and social structures. Here is a closer look at which zodiac signs will face major tests in 2026 and the astrological reasons behind them.

Understanding Sade Sati And Dhaiya

Saturn stays in one zodiac sign for about 30 months (two and a half years). When Saturn moves through the sign before one’s birth sign, the birth sign itself, and the sign after it, the phase is known as Sade Sati. When Saturn transits the fourth or eighth house from the birth sign, it is called Dhaiya.

Zodiac Signs Under Strong Influence In 2026

Pisces:

For Pisces natives, Saturn will transit their own sign, marking the second and most crucial phase of Sade Sati.

Challenges: Mental unrest, confusion, and delays in decision-making.

Mental unrest, confusion, and delays in decision-making. Precaution: Health issues related to feet and nerves should not be ignored.

Aries:

Saturn will move into the twelfth house for Aries, initiating the first phase of Sade Sati.

Challenges: A rise in unexpected expenses and obstacles in foreign or external dealings.

A rise in unexpected expenses and obstacles in foreign or external dealings. Precaution: Extra care is advised while making investments or signing documents.

Aquarius:

Aquarius will experience the final phase of Sade Sati in 2026.

Challenges: Residual stress from the past several years may linger, especially in financial matters.

Residual stress from the past several years may linger, especially in financial matters. Positive aspect: Old disputes may begin to resolve, bringing gradual stability in career and life.

Leo:

For Leo natives, Saturn will transit the eighth house, commonly referred to as Ashtam Shani.

Challenges: Workplace conspiracies, hidden enemies, and disputes related to ancestral property may arise.

Sagittarius:

Saturn will occupy the fourth house for Sagittarius, a phase known as Kantak Shani.

Challenges: Reduced domestic comfort, concerns over the mother’s health, and a tense home environment.

Why Does Saturn Bring Struggles?

Saturn is often seen as a harsh planet, but astrologically, it is considered a strict teacher. In 2026, Saturn is believed to challenge those who neglect their responsibilities, engage in unethical practices, or seek shortcuts instead of hard work.

Remedies To Pacify Saturn In 2026

Astrology suggests that Saturn is appeased not only through rituals but also through disciplined actions:

Chhaya Daan: On Saturdays, offer mustard oil in an iron vessel after seeing one’s reflection in it.

On Saturdays, offer mustard oil in an iron vessel after seeing one’s reflection in it. Respect for Workers: Donating food or black blankets to labourers and the underprivileged is believed to reduce Saturn’s malefic effects.

Donating food or black blankets to labourers and the underprivileged is believed to reduce Saturn’s malefic effects. Peepal Tree Worship: Lighting a lamp under a peepal tree every Saturday is considered beneficial.

Lighting a lamp under a peepal tree every Saturday is considered beneficial. Improving Conduct: Avoiding lies, excessive indulgence, alcohol, and non-vegetarian food is said to naturally reduce Saturn’s adverse impact.

A Time For Transformation, Not Fear

Saturn’s transit in 2026 is not merely a period of hardship for Pisces, Aries, Aquarius, Leo, and Sagittarius. It is also a time of transformation. Saturn strengthens individuals through challenges, and those who remain patient, disciplined, and honest may ultimately rise to positions of respect and authority.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]