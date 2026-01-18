Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroABP Live Astro Analysis: Know What Your Birth Chart Says About Money And Success

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Know What Your Birth Chart Says About Money And Success

ABP Live Astro Analysis: Vedic astrology views wealth as energy shaped by planetary strength, timing and effort. Know how astrological principles influence prosperity and financial growth.

By : Hirdesh Kumar Singh | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 06:46 PM (IST)

In Vedic astrology, wealth is not viewed merely as currency but as a form of divine energy. In today’s competitive world, everyone aspires to achieve financial prosperity. Yet, it is often observed that despite similar levels of hard work, some individuals experience a stronger and smoother flow of wealth than others.

According to astrological principles, financial predictions should not be superficial. Certain well-defined planetary combinations, known as Dhan Yogas, are believed to determine a person’s financial destiny. These yogas are analysed through specific houses and planetary strengths in the birth chart.

Four Key Houses That Decide Wealth

Astrology states that out of the 12 houses in a horoscope, four play a decisive role in shaping an individual’s net worth:

  • Second House: Accumulated wealth, savings, and ancestral property
  • Fifth House: Sudden gains, stock market profits, and speculative income
  • Ninth House: Luck and fortune, without which effort often fails
  • Eleventh House: Income sources, gains, and financial growth

When the lords of these houses form strong connections, the native is believed to accumulate significant wealth.

Most Powerful Wealth Combinations

Astrological texts describe several combinations that are considered highly favourable for financial success.

Mahalakshmi Yoga:
When the lord of the ninth house (fortune) and Venus are placed together in a Kendra or Trikona house, Mahalakshmi Yoga is formed. Such individuals are believed to lead a life of comfort, luxury, and abundance.

Gajakesari Yoga:
This yoga is formed when Jupiter and the Moon are positioned in mutual Kendra houses (1st, 4th, 7th, or 10th). It not only grants wealth but also bestows authority, respect, and social recognition.

Dhan Karmadhipati Yoga:
When the lords of the tenth house (career) and eleventh house (gains) exchange signs, it creates a powerful yoga that enables a person to generate immense wealth through professional success.

Role Of Planets In Wealth Creation

Beyond house placement, the strength of key planets is equally important:

  • Jupiter: Planet of expansion; supports long-term investments such as real estate and fixed deposits
  • Venus: Planet of luxury; linked to comforts, vehicles, jewellery, and material pleasures
  • Mercury: Planet of intellect and trade; brings success in business, communication, and the stock market

When Does A Dhan Yoga Deliver Results?

Many people wonder why they continue to struggle despite having strong yogas in their horoscope. Astrologers explain this through the concepts of Dasha and Transit.

  • Mahadasha: Wealth yogas activate only during the planetary periods of the related planets
  • Planetary Strength: If the wealth-giving planet is debilitated or placed in the 6th, 8th, or 12th house, results may be delayed or reduced
  • Transit: Sudden financial opportunities often arise when Jupiter or Saturn transits key wealth-related houses

Astrological Remedies For Financial Growth

Experts suggest certain traditional remedies to strengthen financial prospects:

  • Keeping a consecrated Kuber Yantra in a locker or office
  • Strengthening Venus by donating white items such as rice or sugar on Fridays and using fragrance
  • Maintaining cleanliness and positivity in the north direction, associated with Lord Kuber

Balancing Effort And Destiny

Astrology, experts emphasise, only provides a roadmap of possibilities. Even the strongest wealth combinations may fail without disciplined effort and right action. However, when favourable planetary support aligns with focused karma, even a small initiative can lead to extraordinary financial success.

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Hirdesh Kumar Singh

Hirdesh Kumar Singh is a senior Vedic astrologer, media strategist, and digital content expert with over 25 years of experience in astrology, spirituality, and digital journalism. He writes for ABP Live and currently leads its Astro and Religion sections, interpreting planetary movements through the lens of modern life. An alumnus of IIMC, New Delhi, he has also served as an astrology consultant with platforms like AstroSage and Astrotalk. He is known for several high-profile predictions that later proved accurate across politics, entertainment, sports, and public policy.

You can reach out to him at hirdeshs@abpnetwork.com.

 
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 06:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Astro Analysis Wealth In Horoscope Vedic Astrology Money Financial Destiny Astrology Planetary Combinations For Wealth Jupiter Venus Mercury Finance Astrology Wealth Analysis
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
FIR Filed Against Builder After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
FIR Filed Against Builder After Techie Drowns In Greater Noida Under-Construction Site
News
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega Jungle Raj’
PM Targets TMC In Hooghly, Says After Bihar, Bengal Ready To End ‘Mega Jungle Raj’
India
India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
India–UAE Strategic Partnership In Focus During UAE President’s Visit
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget