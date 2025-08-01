Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'You Are So Beautiful Yet...': Women Pull Each Other's Hair, Screams, Chaos: Jewellery Heist Gone Wild. WATCH

'You Are So Beautiful Yet...': Women Pull Each Other's Hair, Screams, Chaos: Jewellery Heist Gone Wild. WATCH

A video of a woman, allegedly caught stealing jewellery, wrestling woman police officers at a store has gone viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 03:46 PM (IST)

What began as a routine day at a jewellery store quickly morphed into an impromptu wrestling match, with bangles flying and tempers flaring. A woman caught allegedly stealing jewellery turned the shop floor into a full-blown drama set, and now the video is everywhere.

The now-viral clip captures the moment when women police officers tried to stop the accused. Instead of surrendering quietly, the woman launched into a physical scuffle. Hair was yanked as her limbs flailed, and onlookers stood frozen as the bizarre tussle unfolded in real time. No wonder the video is being widely shared.

Caught in the act, the woman reportedly claimed desperation drove her to steal, saying her child was unwell. But sympathy dried up fast once the situation spiralled. Rather than cooperating, she lashed out at the officers, even trying to stop them from filming her. The location of the video is not clear.

The undated brawl video has now taken over social media feeds. It was first posted by the handle 'gharkekalesh' on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Kalesh b/w Ladies Police and Lady thief inside Jewellery shop.” Since then, it has racked up over 62,000 views—and the reactions are as intense as the footage."

Comments Section Lights Up

As expected, the comments section was lit with a variety of remarks from netizens. "Jahaan do auratein hongi, ladai to hogi hi," said one user. "Ladies Police and Lady thief kalesh, I saw first time," chimed in another.

"Someone got married to a chorni," wrote another user. Another user had a hilarious take on the incident: "Itni beautiful hoke chori karti h aapko sharam nahi ati auntie ji [You are so beautiful, yet you commit theft. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?]," he asked. 

 

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Trending Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget