What began as a routine day at a jewellery store quickly morphed into an impromptu wrestling match, with bangles flying and tempers flaring. A woman caught allegedly stealing jewellery turned the shop floor into a full-blown drama set, and now the video is everywhere.

The now-viral clip captures the moment when women police officers tried to stop the accused. Instead of surrendering quietly, the woman launched into a physical scuffle. Hair was yanked as her limbs flailed, and onlookers stood frozen as the bizarre tussle unfolded in real time. No wonder the video is being widely shared.

Caught in the act, the woman reportedly claimed desperation drove her to steal, saying her child was unwell. But sympathy dried up fast once the situation spiralled. Rather than cooperating, she lashed out at the officers, even trying to stop them from filming her. The location of the video is not clear.

The undated brawl video has now taken over social media feeds. It was first posted by the handle 'gharkekalesh' on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: "Kalesh b/w Ladies Police and Lady thief inside Jewellery shop.” Since then, it has racked up over 62,000 views—and the reactions are as intense as the footage."

Comments Section Lights Up

As expected, the comments section was lit with a variety of remarks from netizens. "Jahaan do auratein hongi, ladai to hogi hi," said one user. "Ladies Police and Lady thief kalesh, I saw first time," chimed in another.

"Someone got married to a chorni," wrote another user. Another user had a hilarious take on the incident: "Itni beautiful hoke chori karti h aapko sharam nahi ati auntie ji [You are so beautiful, yet you commit theft. Aren't you ashamed of yourself?]," he asked.