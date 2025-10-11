Watch: RPF Officer Snatches Phone On Train To Teach Passengers Mobile Safety

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer recently went viral for teaching a passenger an important safety lesson on a train. In the video, Officer Ritu Raju Choudhary swiftly snatches a woman’s phone through the train window while she was seated in a sleeper coach. The clip is meant to make passengers aware of mobile theft, which is common on Indian trains.

Choudhary’s videos often highlight real-life safety tips for travellers and stress the need to stay alert with personal belongings during train journeys.

RPF Officer Teaches Mobile Phone Safety On Trains

In the viral video, the woman was caught off guard as Choudhary quickly took her phone. The officer captioned the video, saying it was a lesson for passengers to be careful and attentive.

“The forces are present for security, but you have to be aware and be alert; only then can you avoid any kind of inconvenience,” he said.

Social media users appreciated his approach, praising him for raising awareness about mobile safety and preventing theft on trains.

Many commented that such lessons help passengers understand the risks of using phones near train doors or windows.

Rising Cases Of Mobile Phone Theft On Indian Trains

Mobile phone theft is one of the most reported crimes on Indian trains. In August, a man in Thane district fell from a moving train after a thief snatched his phone.

Authorities say most thieves are drug addicts or members of organised interstate gangs. Data from the Government Railway Police shows over 26,000 phones were stolen on Indian railways between January 2023 and May 2025.

Passengers are advised to remain cautious, keep belongings secure, avoid using phones near windows or doors, and be alert, especially while trains are at stations or moving.

By staying attentive and following simple precautions, travellers can protect themselves from mobile theft and ensure a safer journey across India’s rail network.