Viral Video: Pakistan Reporter Knocked Down By Bull While Reporting; What Happened Next

A video from Pakistan showing a female television reporter being knocked down by a bull during a live report at a livestock market has gone viral on social media, drawing a mix of amusement and concern from viewers.

The incident reportedly took place at a goat and cattle market in Pakistan, where the reporter had arrived to gather information on livestock prices ahead of the festive season. While she was speaking to traders and owners inside the market, two bulls suddenly ran toward her. One of the animals rammed her forcefully, causing her to fall to the ground as she screamed in shock.

The video, which has been viewed over 600,000 times, was shared on social media platform X by an account named Gharkekalesh. Users reacted with sarcastic and humorous comments, with some questioning why such incidents frequently emerge from Pakistan, while others joked about the bull’s aggression in a light-hearted manner.

Bull Hits Reporter during Live tv Coverage in Pakistan

pic.twitter.com/eP23iFXykv — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2024

Despite the impact, no serious injuries were reported. The reporter escaped unharmed, though her microphone reportedly got tangled in the bull’s horns during the chaos. Bystanders later helped her get back on her feet.

The cameraman, however, continued recording the incident instead of intervening, a detail that drew sharp reactions online. Several users criticised the cameraman for prioritising footage over the reporter’s safety, while others made jokes about his commitment to duty.

Similar incidents involving journalists have surfaced in the past, both in Pakistan and elsewhere. In a recent viral clip, a dog was seen snatching a microphone from a female reporter during an on-air segment, while another video from Pakistan showed a reporter being chased by a group of cows while reporting from the field.

The latest video has once again sparked debate on field reporting safety, even as social media users continue to circulate the clip widely with humorous commentary.