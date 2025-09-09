Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingViral Video: Gujarati Woman Caught Stealing At Target Store In US, Breaks Down When Questioned

Viral Video: Gujarati Woman Caught Stealing At Target Store In US, Breaks Down When Questioned

A video shows an Indian woman in the US, caught shoplifting at Target, breaking down during police questioning. She claimed limited English skills and admitted to planning to resell the items.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A video of an Indian woman breaking down during police questioning after allegedly shoplifting at a Target retail chain store in the United States has gone viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly took place on January 15, shows officers confronting the woman outside the store.

In the bodycam footage, the woman can be seen sobbing uncontrollably, choking, and struggling to breathe as police attempt to calm her down. At the start of the exchange, one officer tells her, "Right now you're not free to leave." As she hyperventilates, another officer urges her to control her breathing: "Do me a favour, take a big breath as deep in as you can. Do not hyperventilate, because I need to be able to talk to you, and I can't if you're breathing like that."

When asked if she spoke English, the woman quietly responds, "Not very good." She later tells police her native language is Gujarati and confirms she is from India. Despite her struggle to communicate, she insisted she did not need an interpreter. Noticing her state of distress, officers also checked if she had any medical issues.

Meanwhile, Target employees presented the CCTV footage showing the woman pushing a cart full of items past the checkout counters without paying. "So she just put everything in the cart and then just walked past," one officer remarks. A staff member confirms, "Just walked straight out."

During questioning, the woman revealed she holds a Washington-issued driver's license. Store staff said that she was a frequent shopper, but claimed this was the first time she had been caught stealing. She admitted to officers that she had planned to resell some of the stolen items. Police eventually informed her that she would be released but must appear in court to face charges.

This is not the first time such an incident has made headlines. In May, another Indian woman was investigated in Illinois for allegedly shoplifting goods worth around Rs 1.1 lakh from a different Target outlet. According to reports, she spent more than seven hours inside the store before attempting to leave with a cart loaded with unpaid merchandise.

Bodycam footage from that case shows her repeatedly apologising and offering to pay for the items. "I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here," she says. A police officer responds sharply, "Are you allowed to steal things in India? I didn't think so."

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending Video Indian Caught Stealing
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
PM Modi Casts First Vote As Polling Begins For High-Stakes Vice Presidential Election
World
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
Another Nepal Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests, Information Minister's House Set On Fire
World
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
Thailand Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra Must Complete 1 Year In Jail, Rules SC
World
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
France Braces For Fourth PM In A Year As Bayrou Govt Loses No-Confidence Vote In Parliament
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget