Viral Video: Gujarati Woman Caught Stealing At Target Store In US, Breaks Down When Questioned

A video of an Indian woman breaking down during police questioning after allegedly shoplifting at a Target retail chain store in the United States has gone viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly took place on January 15, shows officers confronting the woman outside the store.

In the bodycam footage, the woman can be seen sobbing uncontrollably, choking, and struggling to breathe as police attempt to calm her down. At the start of the exchange, one officer tells her, "Right now you're not free to leave." As she hyperventilates, another officer urges her to control her breathing: "Do me a favour, take a big breath as deep in as you can. Do not hyperventilate, because I need to be able to talk to you, and I can't if you're breathing like that."

Another day, Another Achievement unlocked.

This time a lady from Gujarat is caught shop lifting from Target Store.

Modi Ji, please announce a bandh in 🇺🇸 ..how can that police officer say "Gujrati, Where's that from?"pic.twitter.com/XFnnO9GB9w pic.twitter.com/Ec8Fnp0Glv — D (@Deb_livnletliv) September 7, 2025

When asked if she spoke English, the woman quietly responds, "Not very good." She later tells police her native language is Gujarati and confirms she is from India. Despite her struggle to communicate, she insisted she did not need an interpreter. Noticing her state of distress, officers also checked if she had any medical issues.

Meanwhile, Target employees presented the CCTV footage showing the woman pushing a cart full of items past the checkout counters without paying. "So she just put everything in the cart and then just walked past," one officer remarks. A staff member confirms, "Just walked straight out."

During questioning, the woman revealed she holds a Washington-issued driver's license. Store staff said that she was a frequent shopper, but claimed this was the first time she had been caught stealing. She admitted to officers that she had planned to resell some of the stolen items. Police eventually informed her that she would be released but must appear in court to face charges.

This is not the first time such an incident has made headlines. In May, another Indian woman was investigated in Illinois for allegedly shoplifting goods worth around Rs 1.1 lakh from a different Target outlet. According to reports, she spent more than seven hours inside the store before attempting to leave with a cart loaded with unpaid merchandise.

Embarrassing India on a global stage. App Indian Woman In US Caught Stealing Items Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh From Target Store. An Indian woman, visiting the United States, is currently under investigation for an alleged theft at a Target store. After lingering in the Illinois store for… pic.twitter.com/NrrJxe6Of6 — Dr Srinubabu Gedela (@DrSrinubabu) July 17, 2025

Bodycam footage from that case shows her repeatedly apologising and offering to pay for the items. "I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here," she says. A police officer responds sharply, "Are you allowed to steal things in India? I didn't think so."