Bengaluru Zomato Delivery Agent Assaulted By Two Men Over Late Order, Video Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru on Sunday, a Zomato delivery agent was assaulted by two men after allegedly arriving late with their food order. The episode occurred near Shobha Theatre, where the accused reportedly confronted the delivery executive over the delay. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into physical violence, with the men using objects in the vicinity to attack the delivery agent.

Bengaluru Zomato Delivery Agent Assaulted

A video capturing the assault went viral on social media, showing one of the men striking the delivery agent twice on the head with a plastic container, while another wielded a chair to hit him, reported NDTV. Observers noted that one of the attackers, wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, appeared intoxicated, struggling to maintain balance during the confrontation, reported Free Press Journal. The footage indicates that the assault began almost immediately after the delivery agent arrived at the location and was questioned.

Police intervened after receiving reports about the incident and recorded statements from both parties involved. However, no formal FIR has been registered, as the delivery agent reportedly chose not to file an official complaint.

The incident has reignited debates over the safety and welfare of gig economy workers, particularly delivery personnel who often face high-pressure demands for speed and efficiency. Earlier this year, similar concerns surfaced when a customer publicly criticized Zomato for repeated service delays, describing the experience as a “headache.” Advocates are calling for stronger protections and awareness to ensure gig workers are treated with respect and safeguarded from such violent encounters.

