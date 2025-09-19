Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingBengaluru Zomato Delivery Agent Assaulted By Two Men Over Late Order, Video Sparks Outrage

Bengaluru Zomato Delivery Agent Assaulted By Two Men Over Late Order, Video Sparks Outrage

A video capturing the assault went viral on social media, showing one of the men striking the delivery agent twice on the head with a plastic container, while another wielded a chair to hit him.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)

In a disturbing incident in Bengaluru on Sunday, a Zomato delivery agent was assaulted by two men after allegedly arriving late with their food order. The episode occurred near Shobha Theatre, where the accused reportedly confronted the delivery executive over the delay. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated into physical violence, with the men using objects in the vicinity to attack the delivery agent.

Bengaluru Zomato Delivery Agent Assaulted 

A video capturing the assault went viral on social media, showing one of the men striking the delivery agent twice on the head with a plastic container, while another wielded a chair to hit him, reported NDTV. Observers noted that one of the attackers, wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, appeared intoxicated, struggling to maintain balance during the confrontation, reported Free Press Journal. The footage indicates that the assault began almost immediately after the delivery agent arrived at the location and was questioned.

Police intervened after receiving reports about the incident and recorded statements from both parties involved. However, no formal FIR has been registered, as the delivery agent reportedly chose not to file an official complaint.

The incident has reignited debates over the safety and welfare of gig economy workers, particularly delivery personnel who often face high-pressure demands for speed and efficiency. Earlier this year, similar concerns surfaced when a customer publicly criticized Zomato for repeated service delays, describing the experience as a “headache.” Advocates are calling for stronger protections and awareness to ensure gig workers are treated with respect and safeguarded from such violent encounters.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: 3 Sanitation Workers Die Of Suffocation Inside Ballast Tank In Thoothukudi

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Technology
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Crime: Gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara Clash Over Disha Patani's House Firing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget