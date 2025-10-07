Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingSleepless Boss, 14-Hour Days: Hyderabad Employee’s Reddit Post Turns Spotlight On India’s Toxic Work Hours

Sleepless Boss, 14-Hour Days: Hyderabad Employee’s Reddit Post Turns Spotlight On India’s Toxic Work Hours

A Hyderabad employee’s viral Reddit post has blown the lid off India’s grind culture. From 14-hour shifts to a sleepless boss, the rant has become the country’s latest work horror tale.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Hyderabad-based employee’s late-night Reddit rant has become the collective scream of India’s exhausted workforce. Posted by user u/icynotsoniceyy on the city’s subreddit, the post titled “Toxic workplace!! WHAT DO I EVEN DO??” describes an all-too-familiar nightmare: 14-hour workdays, zero empathy, and a boss who seems to have merged with Microsoft Teams.

In the viral post , which has drawn over 2.8k upvotes and 400 comments in less than a month , the employee recounts being forced to stay in office past 7 pm despite arriving at 6 am. “This has been happening for three weeks now. 12–14 hours,” the user wrote. When the inevitable happened , sickness from exhaustion , their new team lead allegedly demanded they return to work immediately. Even a doctor’s prescription wasn’t enough to convince him.

And when the entire team fell sick or went on emergency leave, the manager, who the OP claims is “almost 55–60 years,” kept calling staff as early as 4 am. “He is online at 2am/4am/6am/9pm/11pm,” the post reads. “Any second of the day or night, he will be online on Teams.”

Toxic workplace!! WHAT DO I EVEN DO??
byu/icynotsoniceyy inhyderabad

Reddit Reacts: “Entitled Boss Thinks Employees Are Slaves”

The comments section became a digital support group, and a roast session. One user summed it up: “Entitled boss thinks employees are slaves.” Another, u/New_Breadfruit_400, advised with dark humor, “Go to the office and while doing something, faint there so that this issue will escalate further.”

The thread soon morphed into a debate about why India’s IT and pharma workers lack unions. As u/Gadi-susheel put it, “Every field has employment associations & unions, guess which field doesn't gather its guts to form a Union? IT field it is!!”

Corporate India’s Quiet Breakdown

The viral post struck a chord because it’s painfully relatable. “You cry, you get replaced,” one commenter observed bluntly. For now, u/icynotsoniceyy says they’re still applying for jobs, hoping to escape what many readers dubbed the “Teams chat from hell.”

Until then, India’s overworked millennials are nodding in unison , and silently whispering: same.

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trending
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Science
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling'
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget