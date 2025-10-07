Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Hyderabad-based employee’s late-night Reddit rant has become the collective scream of India’s exhausted workforce. Posted by user u/icynotsoniceyy on the city’s subreddit, the post titled “Toxic workplace!! WHAT DO I EVEN DO??” describes an all-too-familiar nightmare: 14-hour workdays, zero empathy, and a boss who seems to have merged with Microsoft Teams.

In the viral post , which has drawn over 2.8k upvotes and 400 comments in less than a month , the employee recounts being forced to stay in office past 7 pm despite arriving at 6 am. “This has been happening for three weeks now. 12–14 hours,” the user wrote. When the inevitable happened , sickness from exhaustion , their new team lead allegedly demanded they return to work immediately. Even a doctor’s prescription wasn’t enough to convince him.

And when the entire team fell sick or went on emergency leave, the manager, who the OP claims is “almost 55–60 years,” kept calling staff as early as 4 am. “He is online at 2am/4am/6am/9pm/11pm,” the post reads. “Any second of the day or night, he will be online on Teams.”

Reddit Reacts: “Entitled Boss Thinks Employees Are Slaves”

The comments section became a digital support group, and a roast session. One user summed it up: “Entitled boss thinks employees are slaves.” Another, u/New_Breadfruit_400, advised with dark humor, “Go to the office and while doing something, faint there so that this issue will escalate further.”

The thread soon morphed into a debate about why India’s IT and pharma workers lack unions. As u/Gadi-susheel put it, “Every field has employment associations & unions, guess which field doesn't gather its guts to form a Union? IT field it is!!”

Corporate India’s Quiet Breakdown

The viral post struck a chord because it’s painfully relatable. “You cry, you get replaced,” one commenter observed bluntly. For now, u/icynotsoniceyy says they’re still applying for jobs, hoping to escape what many readers dubbed the “Teams chat from hell.”

Until then, India’s overworked millennials are nodding in unison , and silently whispering: same.