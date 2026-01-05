Shirtless Tourists Dance On Snowbound Himachal Road, Video Sparks Outrage Online

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A video from Himachal Pradesh’s snowbound district has triggered widespread criticism on social media after a group of tourists was seen dancing on a roadside amid sub-zero temperatures.

The clip, which has gone viral, shows five to six young men celebrating on a snow-covered road as loud music plays in the background, with their car parked nearby.

Shirtless Dancing, Alcohol Seen in Extreme Cold

In the video, at least three men appear shirtless despite the freezing weather. Others are seen holding liquor bottles and hookahs. Thick snow covers the surrounding mountains and roadway, underscoring the extreme conditions in which the revelry took place.

Social Media User Flags ‘Disrespectful Behaviour’

The video was shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, who strongly criticised the tourists’ conduct.

“Now it is crystal clear why foreign tourists avoid famous places in India and move to quiet side areas. Disrespectful behaviour has pushed locals to the edge and ended the warmth they were once known for. There is no excuse or justification for this,” Saini wrote while sharing the clip.

Calls for Stricter Action to Protect Tourism

The video has since drawn hundreds of reactions, with many users urging stricter enforcement against public nuisance in environmentally sensitive tourist areas.

“State government and police should set some good precedent in the best interest of tourism. Such display is enough to scares tourists those really contribute to tourism industry in real sense by staying in good hotels,etc,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Not just foreign tourists but well heeled family tourists as well. Alcohol consumption and the selling of the same should be banned completely in eco sensitive places.”

Concerns Over Civic Sense and Public Behaviour

Several users linked the incident to broader concerns over civic behaviour and its impact on tourism.

“Zero civic sense. They are showing their great culture. With this kind of behaviour we may require inter state permits to travel in future,” a third user said.

“This act of coming to streets and dancing wirh shirts off should be stopped…They want country to be like china but don’t want to change their habbits. Civic sense should be a subject in schools cz ese toh aane se rha logo ko smagh,” another wrote.

One more user added, “Exactly, I talked with many foreigners and they are all comfortable going south of India, they don't even want to visit the North part of india not sure why, may be pollution or this kind of population. We are suffering from the Civic sense.”