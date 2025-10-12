Watch: Rohit Sharma Takes Tesla Model Y For A Spin, Elon Musk Shares Viral Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently tried out a Tesla Model Y, and a video of him driving has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Rohit is seen fastening his seatbelt and taking the electric car out for a smooth ride. The car’s number plate, MH01FB3015, caught fans’ attention, with some guessing it might relate to his children.

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the video, showing how popular the moment has become among fans and EV enthusiasts.

Rohit Sharma Tesla Model Y Video Sparks Excitement

In the video, Rohit sits in the driver’s seat and starts exploring the Tesla Model Y. Fans noticed the sleek design, modern dashboard, and quiet electric engine. Many believe the number plate could be connected to Rohit’s daughter Samaira and son Ahaan. Netizens praised the car and shared their reactions online.

This is why Tesla doesn’t need to advertise - Rohit Sharma (captain of India’s national cricket team), who has 45M followers on Instagram, just bought a new Tesla Model Ypic.twitter.com/m02awSltMR https://t.co/XQSLYyo4XZ — Teslaconomics (@Teslaconomics) October 9, 2025

One comment read, “Tesla doesn’t need ads, word spreads fast.” Another said, “When a cricket star like Rohit drives Tesla, everyone wants to try it.” The clip shows how influential celebrities can bring attention to new technology in India.

The video also created discussions about switching to electric vehicles. Fans and EV enthusiasts appreciated the smooth driving experience, the stylish look, and the eco-friendly electric engine.

Many said this could inspire more people to explore Tesla cars in India. The buzz shows how social media can make products go viral quickly, especially when a famous person is involved.

Tesla India Gets Attention After Rohit Sharma’s Drive

Tesla recently entered India with showrooms in Mumbai and New Delhi. Rohit Sharma’s video acts like a free promotion for the brand, highlighting the Tesla Model Y’s features and design. Elon Musk's reposting of the video further adds attention from fans worldwide.

The clip shows how electric cars, especially Tesla, are gaining popularity in India. Seeing a cricket superstar test drive the Model Y makes more people curious about EVs and the future of clean driving in the country.