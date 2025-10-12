Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingWatch: Rohit Sharma Takes Tesla Model Y For A Spin, Elon Musk Shares Viral Video

Watch: Rohit Sharma Takes Tesla Model Y For A Spin, Elon Musk Shares Viral Video

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma test drives a Tesla Model Y, and the video is going viral. Even Elon Musk shared it, sparking excitement about Tesla in India.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently tried out a Tesla Model Y, and a video of him driving has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Rohit is seen fastening his seatbelt and taking the electric car out for a smooth ride. The car’s number plate, MH01FB3015, caught fans’ attention, with some guessing it might relate to his children.

Even Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the video, showing how popular the moment has become among fans and EV enthusiasts.

Rohit Sharma Tesla Model Y Video Sparks Excitement

In the video, Rohit sits in the driver’s seat and starts exploring the Tesla Model Y. Fans noticed the sleek design, modern dashboard, and quiet electric engine. Many believe the number plate could be connected to Rohit’s daughter Samaira and son Ahaan. Netizens praised the car and shared their reactions online.

One comment read, “Tesla doesn’t need ads, word spreads fast.” Another said, “When a cricket star like Rohit drives Tesla, everyone wants to try it.” The clip shows how influential celebrities can bring attention to new technology in India.

The video also created discussions about switching to electric vehicles. Fans and EV enthusiasts appreciated the smooth driving experience, the stylish look, and the eco-friendly electric engine.

Many said this could inspire more people to explore Tesla cars in India. The buzz shows how social media can make products go viral quickly, especially when a famous person is involved.

Tesla India Gets Attention After Rohit Sharma’s Drive

Tesla recently entered India with showrooms in Mumbai and New Delhi. Rohit Sharma’s video acts like a free promotion for the brand, highlighting the Tesla Model Y’s features and design. Elon Musk's reposting of the video further adds attention from fans worldwide.

The clip shows how electric cars, especially Tesla, are gaining popularity in India. Seeing a cricket superstar test drive the Model Y makes more people curious about EVs and the future of clean driving in the country.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Trending News ROHIT SHARMA SPorts TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
Taliban Seizes Multiple Pakistani Outposts Along Durand Line, 12 Soldiers Killed In Clashes
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
India
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Just Before India Visit, Sergio Gor Highlights Trump-Modi Phone Call Amid Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Jitan Ram Manjhi Submits Final Candidate List to BJP High Command | ABP News
West Bengal: 3 Accused Arrested In Durgapur MBBS Student Gang Rape Case | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Issues Ultimatum to RJD Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute | ABP News
West Bengal: MBBS Student Gang Raped In Durgapur, Students Protest For Justice | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Heads to Delhi to Meet Rahul Gandhi | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget