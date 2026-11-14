Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Engineering graduate lost ₹83 lakh trading, became Swiggy partner.

Parents' investment deepened debt, forcing him to leave home.

Viral post warns about dangers of uninformed financial trading.

The prospect of making quick money through trading may appear attractive, but a viral Reddit post has highlighted the financial risks of entering the markets without adequate knowledge. The post claims that a 35-year-old engineering graduate lost ₹83 lakh through trading, left his home and eventually started working as a Swiggy delivery partner.

The account, reportedly shared by the man's cousin, has triggered mixed reactions online, with users discussing the dangers of uninformed trading and excessive risk-taking.

How Trading Allegedly Left Him With Rs 83 Lakh In Debt

The Reddit user said he met his cousin after several years and was surprised to find him wearing a Swiggy uniform. According to the post, the 35-year-old came from a financially stable family, was married and had no children. He also held an engineering degree.

The cousin reportedly traced the man's introduction to trading to a visit to a client's workplace, where he learnt that trading was the client's full-time profession. Interested in the possibility of earning money, he began investing small amounts and initially made some gains.

Encouraged by those returns, he reportedly decided to pursue trading full-time. His parents supported the move, allegedly selling land and pledging jewellery to arrange Rs 35 lakh for him to invest.

However, the venture reportedly resulted in heavy losses, pushing him further into debt as he continued trying to recover the money.

"His parents - who believed this is some easy money, sold land, pledged jewels and gave him 35 lakhs. Dude lost everything trading and believing he can get out of the pit, kept digging further through loan app and his wife’s jewels etc. This started creating problems in the family and his smarter brother intervened and made him reveal his total debts. Astoundingly, it was a massive 83 lakhs! (sic)"

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'Red Light Or Blink' Trading Strategy

According to the Reddit post, the growing debt eventually caused serious problems within the family. Despite receiving financial support from his parents, the man reportedly left home and began working as a Swiggy delivery rider in recent years.

The user also recounted asking his cousin about the trading strategy he had followed. The response reportedly left him stunned.

“The trading chart sort of shows a red light or blink and that is when you invest money,” the cousin told him.

The Reddit user used the account to caution others about entering financial markets without understanding how trading works and the potential consequences of uninformed decisions.

Reddit Users React To Trading Losses

The post drew responses from users who shared similar experiences and warned about the risks of trading without adequate knowledge.

“This is honestly a reminder that trading without understanding what you are doing can become very dangerous,” one user commented.

Another said: “Happened with someone really close too. Lost over 2 crore or maybe more playing F&O options buying.”

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