Employee Wins Case To Work From Home Daily In Landmark Employment Ruling

A retail bank employee in Australia has won a landmark case granting her the right to work entirely from home, after the country’s workplace tribunal sided with her against her employer, Westpac.

The Fair Work Commission ruled in favour of Karlene Chandler, a part-time employee in Westpac’s mortgage division who has been with the bank for 23 years. The case, which has drawn national attention, tested the limits of employer control over remote work arrangements in the post-pandemic era.

Dispute Over Return-To-Office Policy

The ruling followed Westpac’s decision earlier this year to reverse its previous approval allowing Chandler to work remotely. The bank had instructed her to return to a corporate office two days a week, a directive Chandler challenged on the grounds of practicality and fairness.

Chandler, who lives outside Sydney, told the commission that travelling to the nearest Westpac office would take almost two hours.

In its judgement, the commission said a Westpac manager had told Chandler that “working from home is no substitution for childcare,” a statement the tribunal found irrelevant to the employee’s request. It concluded that Westpac had no reasonable grounds to refuse her application for continued remote work.

Westpac ‘Considering’ The Ruling

A Westpac spokesperson said the bank was reviewing the commission’s decision, noting that its workplace policies were intended to “ensure meaningful collaboration within teams while providing flexibility to work from home.”

The Fair Work Commission’s decision can be appealed, though Westpac has not yet indicated whether it will challenge the ruling.

Hybrid Work Still The Norm In Finance

While Australia’s financial sector has been gradually encouraging staff to return to offices, hybrid working remains common—especially among retail banks. In contrast, investment banks have largely reinstated full office attendance.

Reuters said it was unable to contact Chandler through her solicitor at the Fair Work Commission.