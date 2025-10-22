Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrendingEmployee Wins Case To Work From Home Daily In Landmark Employment Ruling

Employee Wins Case To Work From Home Daily In Landmark Employment Ruling

The case, which has drawn national attention, tested the limits of employer control over remote work arrangements in the post-pandemic era.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A retail bank employee in Australia has won a landmark case granting her the right to work entirely from home, after the country’s workplace tribunal sided with her against her employer, Westpac.

The Fair Work Commission ruled in favour of Karlene Chandler, a part-time employee in Westpac’s mortgage division who has been with the bank for 23 years. The case, which has drawn national attention, tested the limits of employer control over remote work arrangements in the post-pandemic era.

Dispute Over Return-To-Office Policy

The ruling followed Westpac’s decision earlier this year to reverse its previous approval allowing Chandler to work remotely. The bank had instructed her to return to a corporate office two days a week, a directive Chandler challenged on the grounds of practicality and fairness.

Chandler, who lives outside Sydney, told the commission that travelling to the nearest Westpac office would take almost two hours.

In its judgement, the commission said a Westpac manager had told Chandler that “working from home is no substitution for childcare,” a statement the tribunal found irrelevant to the employee’s request. It concluded that Westpac had no reasonable grounds to refuse her application for continued remote work.

Westpac ‘Considering’ The Ruling

A Westpac spokesperson said the bank was reviewing the commission’s decision, noting that its workplace policies were intended to “ensure meaningful collaboration within teams while providing flexibility to work from home.”

The Fair Work Commission’s decision can be appealed, though Westpac has not yet indicated whether it will challenge the ruling.

Hybrid Work Still The Norm In Finance 

While Australia’s financial sector has been gradually encouraging staff to return to offices, hybrid working remains common—especially among retail banks. In contrast, investment banks have largely reinstated full office attendance.

Reuters said it was unable to contact Chandler through her solicitor at the Fair Work Commission.

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 03:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Work-from-home Landmark Employment Ruling Australia Tribunal Fair Work Commission
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget