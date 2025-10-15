KBC 17’s “Rude Kid” Sparks Memories Of Two-Year-Old “Google Boy” Virat Iyer: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Till now, you might have seen the viral KBC kid who seemed a little rude, Ishit Bhatt. But long before him, another child contestant, Virat Iyer, had grabbed attention for his confidence and intelligence. A class 3 student from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Virat became famous as the “Google Boy.” He appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 and amazed everyone with his knowledge, command over nine languages, memory skills, and quick thinking under pressure. Virat's KBC video has again surfaced online with netizens comparing him with the recent child contestant Ishit Bhatt.

How ‘Google Boy’ Reached The 1 Crore Question

Virat Iyer, also known as Google Boy in his school, was awarded the Global Child Prodigy award in 2020. Even at a young age, he had already won 30 awards and showed exceptional talent in chess and music.

This kid came on KBC a few years ago.



Got too confident and lost the ₹1 crore question.



Sometimes life gives you the lesson money can’t buy. pic.twitter.com/jbVECDOQBL — The Bad Engineer (@Satirical_Dhruv) October 12, 2025

On KBC, he confidently answered question after question and reached the Rs 1 crore mark.

Although unsure, he chose to attempt it, taking a risk that resulted in a final prize of Rs 3,20,000.

His parents initially wanted him to stop at Rs 50 lakh, but Virat’s daring attitude and calm composure on stage stole the show and impressed viewers across India.

Internet Reactions To Virat Iyer's KBC Episode

After his episode resurfaced online, social media was flooded with reactions. Some praised his confidence, intelligence, and courage, while others debated whether overconfidence cost him the big prize.

Comments ranged from "Look, the parents, instead of consoling the kid, telling him 'no worry beta, you tried and played well', they are showing angry reactions, openly irritated. What pathetic parenting." to "He appears to be confident, but not rude."





Stories of both kids are now surfacing online, as some people have found that they seemed rude or disrespectful.

Though for Virat, he answered every question carefully and reached up to the 1 crore mark, which is surely not easy, showing remarkable composure, knowledge, and skill for a child his age, winning admiration from viewers across India.