Kancha Ad Is Back! Maruti Suzuki Revives 1990s Nostalgia To Promote eVitara

Maruti Suzuki revives its iconic Kancha ad to launch the eVitara, blending nostalgia with EV strategy and turning trust into a charging advantage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki has dipped deep into its advertising legacy to introduce its newest electric SUV, the eVitara, reviving memories that many Indians grew up with. In a rare and calculated move, the automaker has reimagined one of its most iconic 1990s commercials—the one featuring the wide-eyed boy Kancha—reworking it for an era defined by electric mobility. The result is a campaign that feels both familiar and forward-looking, striking an emotional chord while delivering a sharp strategic message.

In an industry where electric vehicles are often marketed through futuristic imagery and technical jargon, Maruti has chosen a different route: reassurance through recall.

A Familiar Face From A Different Era

At the heart of the campaign is actor Manish Choudhary, who returns to the screen after nearly 27 years to reprise his role in the legendary advertisement. His presence lends credibility and emotional weight, reminding viewers of a time when Maruti symbolised reliability and nationwide reach. For many, the commercial instantly evokes childhood memories, long road trips, and the reassurance that help was never too far away.

The original advertisement had become iconic for its simplicity. Two travellers ask Kancha about basic facilities, receiving a consistent head shake. When asked about a Maruti service station, he nods confidently. That single gesture became shorthand for trust and accessibility—values the brand carefully preserved in the remake.

 
 
 
 
 
Turning Legacy Into A Competitive Advantage

What truly sets the campaign apart is how Maruti has paired nostalgia with a practical EV strategy. Instead of announcing grand plans for a new charging infrastructure, the company has quietly converted its existing sales and service network into EV charging points. This instantly gives Maruti one of the most widespread charging ecosystems in the country.

The recreated commercial mirrors the original almost shot for shot. The difference lies in the conclusion: the final question now revolves around electric vehicle charging. Kancha’s familiar nod delivers a powerful message—Maruti’s reach hasn’t changed, only the technology has.

This approach allows the company to address one of the biggest concerns around EV adoption in India: charging anxiety. By tying solutions to an already trusted network, Maruti positions itself as a safe and dependable choice in the evolving mobility landscape.

Bridging The Past and Electric Future

The eVitara campaign demonstrates how legacy brands can stay relevant without abandoning their roots. Maruti isn’t simply launching an electric SUV; it is reinforcing continuity. The ad reminds audiences that while the roads, vehicles, and fuels may change, the brand’s promise remains intact.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Maruti Suzuki
